THROUGH AUGUST 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB10138712571.323
Bichette Tor10644914450.321
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Ohtani LAA11843913391.303
Merrifield Tor11141712655.302
Yoshida Bos10440412158.300
Tucker Hou11843212767.294
Turner Bos10741011870.288
J.Ramírez Cle11343912468.282
Semien Tex11949213995.283

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 91; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 84; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Semien, Texas, 77; Bregman, Houston, 75; Suárez, Seattle, 74; Turner, Boston, 73; 2 tied at 72.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you