THROUGH AUGUST 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|101
|387
|125
|71
|.323
|Bichette Tor
|106
|449
|144
|50
|.321
|J.Naylor Cle
|96
|360
|110
|41
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|118
|439
|133
|91
|.303
|Merrifield Tor
|111
|417
|126
|55
|.302
|Yoshida Bos
|104
|404
|121
|58
|.300
|Tucker Hou
|118
|432
|127
|67
|.294
|Turner Bos
|107
|410
|118
|70
|.288
|J.Ramírez Cle
|113
|439
|124
|68
|.282
|Semien Tex
|119
|492
|139
|95
|.283
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; A.García, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23; 4 tied at 22.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 91; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 84; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Semien, Texas, 77; Bregman, Houston, 75; Suárez, Seattle, 74; Turner, Boston, 73; 2 tied at 72.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.
