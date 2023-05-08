THROUGH MAY 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|34
|126
|44
|20
|.349
|Bichette Tor
|35
|149
|49
|25
|.329
|Arozarena TB
|34
|131
|43
|24
|.328
|Y.Díaz TB
|33
|117
|38
|29
|.325
|Yoshida Bos
|29
|112
|36
|22
|.321
|Rooker Oak
|28
|91
|29
|17
|.319
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|33
|132
|42
|23
|.318
|Heim Tex
|28
|99
|31
|22
|.313
|Franco TB
|34
|137
|42
|22
|.307
|Verdugo Bos
|35
|137
|42
|27
|.307
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; 6 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 28; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Heim, Texas, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; 4 tied at 24.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.
