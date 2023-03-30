|Toronto
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|10
|19
|10
|Totals
|41
|9
|15
|9
|Springer rf
|6
|4
|5
|1
|Donovan 2b
|6
|3
|3
|2
|Bichette ss
|6
|2
|4
|1
|Nootbaar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Varsho lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Kirk c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Belt dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lukes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O'Neill cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Biggio ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gorman dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Walker rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Edman ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Toronto
|310
|100
|122
|—
|10
|St. Louis
|102
|201
|120
|—
|9
E_Bichette (1). DP_Toronto 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Toronto 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Varsho (1), Bichette (1), Belt (1), Goldschmidt (1), Arenado (1). HR_O'Neill (1), Donovan (1). SB_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Varsho (1), Guerrero Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Manoah
|3
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Pop
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bass
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|García W,1-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Romano S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Mikolas
|3
|1-3
|10
|5
|5
|0
|6
|Thompson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|VerHagen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pallante
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hicks BS,0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Helsley L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Swanson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Mikolas (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Hicks.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:38. A_47,649 (44,494).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.