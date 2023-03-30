TorontoSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals43101910Totals419159
Springer rf6451Donovan 2b6332
Bichette ss6241Nootbaar lf4110
Guerrero Jr. 1b4023Goldschmidt 1b4121
Varsho lf5112Arenado 3b5023
Kirk c5012Contreras c4220
Belt dh4010Knizner c1000
Lukes pr-dh0100O'Neill cf4112
Biggio ph-dh0000Gorman dh3010
Chapman 3b5031Walker rf5011
Merrifield 2b3100Edman ss5120
Kiermaier cf5120

Toronto31010012210
St. Louis1022011209

E_Bichette (1). DP_Toronto 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Toronto 12, St. Louis 11. 2B_Varsho (1), Bichette (1), Belt (1), Goldschmidt (1), Arenado (1). HR_O'Neill (1), Donovan (1). SB_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Varsho (1), Guerrero Jr. (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Manoah31-395523
Pop11-300001
Swanson100002
Mayza031100
Bass1-311110
Cimber100010
García W,1-0122220
Romano S,1-1100002
St. Louis
Mikolas31-3105506
Thompson12-310003
VerHagen2-310001
Pallante11-321110
Hicks BS,0-1132211
Helsley L,0-1 BS,0-1122210

Swanson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Mayza pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Mikolas (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Hicks.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:38. A_47,649 (44,494).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you