TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3588752
Miller lf411110.250
Semien 2b410010.000
Seager ss432011.500
Garver c422210.500
Lowe 1b502201.400
A.García cf311110.333
K.Calhoun rf300000.000
Ibáñez 3b400100.000
W.Calhoun dh400000.000

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals311091058
Springer cf320023.000
Bichette ss422000.500
Guerrero Jr. 1b422200.500
Hernández rf221321.500
Gurriel Jr. lf401200.250
Kirk dh300101.000
Chapman 3b400003.000
Jansen c322110.667
Biggio 2b100000.000
a-Espinal ph-2b301100.333

Texas420100100_881
Toronto00034111x_1091

a-grounded out for Biggio in the 5th.

E_Seager (1), Thornton (1). LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Seager (1), Espinal (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Miller (1), off Berríos; Garver (1), off Saucedo; A.García (1), off Cimber; Hernández (1), off Sborz; Jansen (1), off Holland. RBIs_Miller (1), Lowe 2 (2), Ibáñez (1), Garver 2 (2), A.García (1), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. 2 (2), Kirk (1), Hernández 3 (3), Espinal (1), Jansen (1). SF_Kirk.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (W.Calhoun 2, A.García 2); Toronto 2 (Springer, Kirk). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Toronto 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez. GIDP_Biggio.

DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray433324706.75
King2-3122101627.00
Sborz, BS, 0-11333112127.00
Santana, L, 0-111-311111226.75
Holland111102169.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos1-33442034108.00
Saucedo12-3222001510.80
Thornton221120384.50
Stripling10000080.00
Merryweather10000090.00
Cimber, W, 1-0111100159.00
Y.García, H, 1100010200.00
Romano, S, 1-1100002180.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 2-2, Santana 1-0, Saucedo 3-1. HBP_Berríos (K.Calhoun). WP_Berríos.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:26. A_45,022 (53,506).

