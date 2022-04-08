|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|7
|5
|2
|Miller lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Seager ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Garver c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|A.García cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|W.Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|10
|9
|10
|5
|8
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.000
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Hernández rf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.500
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Jansen c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.667
|Biggio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Texas
|420
|100
|100_8
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|341
|11x_10
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Biggio in the 5th.
E_Seager (1), Thornton (1). LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Seager (1), Espinal (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Miller (1), off Berríos; Garver (1), off Saucedo; A.García (1), off Cimber; Hernández (1), off Sborz; Jansen (1), off Holland. RBIs_Miller (1), Lowe 2 (2), Ibáñez (1), Garver 2 (2), A.García (1), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Gurriel Jr. 2 (2), Kirk (1), Hernández 3 (3), Espinal (1), Jansen (1). SF_Kirk.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (W.Calhoun 2, A.García 2); Toronto 2 (Springer, Kirk). RISP_Texas 3 for 9; Toronto 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ibáñez. GIDP_Biggio.
DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|70
|6.75
|King
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|27.00
|Sborz, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|27.00
|Santana, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|6.75
|Holland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|9.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|34
|108.00
|Saucedo
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|10.80
|Thornton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|38
|4.50
|Stripling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Merryweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Cimber, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|9.00
|Y.García, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Romano, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sborz 2-2, Santana 1-0, Saucedo 3-1. HBP_Berríos (K.Calhoun). WP_Berríos.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:26. A_45,022 (53,506).
