TexasToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35887Totals3110910
Miller lf4111Springer cf3200
Semien 2b4100Bichette ss4220
Seager ss4320Guerrero Jr. 1b4222
Garver c4222Hernández rf2213
Lowe 1b5022Gurriel Jr. lf4012
A.García cf3111Kirk dh3001
K.Calhoun rf3000Chapman 3b4000
Ibáñez 3b4001Jansen c3221
W.Calhoun dh4000Biggio 2b1000
Espinal ph-2b3011

Texas4201001008
Toronto00034111x10

E_Seager (1), Thornton (1). DP_Texas 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Seager (1), Espinal (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Miller (1), Garver (1), A.García (1), Hernández (1), Jansen (1). SF_Kirk (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Gray433324
King2-312210
Sborz BS,0-1133311
Santana L,0-111-311111
Holland111102
Toronto
Berríos1-334420
Saucedo12-322200
Thornton221120
Stripling100000
Merryweather100000
Cimber W,1-0111100
Y.García H,1100010
Romano S,1-1100002

Sborz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Berríos (K.Calhoun). WP_Berríos.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:26. A_45,022 (53,506).

