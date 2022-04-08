|Texas
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|7
|Totals
|31
|10
|9
|10
|Miller lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Springer cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Garver c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hernández rf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|A.García cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|W.Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ph-2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|420
|100
|100
|—
|8
|Toronto
|000
|341
|11x
|—
|10
E_Seager (1), Thornton (1). DP_Texas 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 3. 2B_Seager (1), Espinal (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). HR_Miller (1), Garver (1), A.García (1), Hernández (1), Jansen (1). SF_Kirk (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Gray
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|4
|King
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Sborz BS,0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Santana L,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Holland
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Berríos
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Saucedo
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Thornton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Stripling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber W,1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Y.García H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romano S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sborz pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Berríos (K.Calhoun). WP_Berríos.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:26. A_45,022 (53,506).
