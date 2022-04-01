TORONTO (102)
Barnes 6-13 6-6 19, Siakam 7-18 2-3 16, Anunoby 4-8 4-5 14, Trent Jr. 6-16 2-2 17, VanVleet 7-19 0-0 19, Achiuwa 4-6 2-2 11, Young 0-2 1-2 1, Boucher 2-3 0-0 5, Birch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-86 17-20 102.
ORLANDO (89)
F.Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 2-6 0-0 6, Bamba 6-11 2-2 15, Anthony 3-10 1-1 8, Hampton 3-10 3-4 9, Brazdeikis 5-7 0-0 13, Schofield 2-4 0-0 5, M.Wagner 3-8 2-2 8, Lopez 2-4 0-0 4, Cannady 3-7 0-0 9, Fultz 5-13 2-2 12. Totals 34-80 10-11 89.
|Toronto
|29
|30
|26
|17
|—
|102
|Orlando
|23
|23
|17
|26
|—
|89
3-Point Goals_Toronto 13-42 (VanVleet 5-16, Trent Jr. 3-8, Anunoby 2-5, Boucher 1-2, Achiuwa 1-3, Barnes 1-3, Young 0-2, Siakam 0-3), Orlando 11-35 (Brazdeikis 3-5, Cannady 3-7, Okeke 2-6, Schofield 1-3, Anthony 1-4, Bamba 1-4, Hampton 0-3, M.Wagner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 42 (Siakam 11), Orlando 45 (Bamba 10). Assists_Toronto 21 (Barnes 7), Orlando 24 (Fultz 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 14, Orlando 14. A_17,566 (18,846)
