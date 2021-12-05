WASHINGTON (90)
Caldwell-Pope 8-9 6-6 26, Kuzma 4-11 0-0 9, Gafford 1-4 2-2 4, Beal 4-12 5-7 14, Dinwiddie 3-11 3-4 9, Avdija 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 1-7 0-0 2, Gill 1-1 3-4 5, Kispert 0-1 0-0 0, Todd 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 0-2 6, Ayayi 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 2-2 0-0 4, Neto 3-6 1-2 9, Winston 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 30-73 22-29 90.
TORONTO (102)
Barnes 5-10 1-2 11, Siakam 10-21 10-12 31, Achiuwa 5-10 0-0 10, Trent Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, VanVleet 4-12 0-0 10, Banton 2-6 0-0 5, Boucher 5-7 4-6 14, Champagnie 1-1 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 1-3 2-2 5, Watanabe 3-6 0-0 7, Bonga 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 18-24 102.
|Washington
|12
|30
|26
|22
|—
|90
|Toronto
|23
|40
|21
|18
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Washington 8-25 (Caldwell-Pope 4-4, Neto 2-3, Beal 1-3, Kuzma 1-5, Bertans 0-6), Toronto 8-23 (Trent Jr. 2-5, VanVleet 2-6, Banton 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Watanabe 1-2, Barnes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 43 (Harrell 14), Toronto 47 (Achiuwa 14). Assists_Washington 20 (Beal 7), Toronto 22 (Banton 6). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Toronto 24. A_19,800 (19,800)