|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|27:55
|8-9
|6-6
|0-2
|2
|4
|26
|Kuzma
|30:07
|4-11
|0-0
|0-7
|4
|2
|9
|Gafford
|14:56
|1-4
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|5
|4
|Beal
|34:46
|4-12
|5-7
|0-1
|7
|0
|14
|Dinwiddie
|31:19
|3-11
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|9
|Harrell
|29:20
|3-6
|0-2
|3-14
|2
|3
|6
|Avdija
|16:19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Bertans
|14:00
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Neto
|12:48
|3-6
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|9
|Holiday
|9:21
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Ayayi
|3:53
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kispert
|3:53
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Todd
|3:53
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Winston
|3:53
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Gill
|3:37
|1-1
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|30-73
|22-29
|6-43
|20
|22
|90
Percentages: FG .411, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Caldwell-Pope 4-4, Neto 2-3, Beal 1-3, Kuzma 1-5, Avdija 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-1, Kispert 0-1, Winston 0-1, Bertans 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Gafford 2, Bertans, Harrell, Kuzma).
Turnovers: 10 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Gafford 2, Harrell 2, Dinwiddie, Neto, Todd, Winston).
Steals: 4 (Caldwell-Pope, Dinwiddie, Kuzma, Todd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|36:54
|5-10
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|5
|11
|Siakam
|36:02
|10-21
|10-12
|1-6
|3
|3
|31
|Achiuwa
|30:31
|5-10
|0-0
|4-14
|2
|2
|10
|Trent Jr.
|30:26
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|6
|VanVleet
|33:13
|4-12
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|5
|10
|Boucher
|18:10
|5-7
|4-6
|1-6
|1
|4
|14
|Watanabe
|17:22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|7
|Mykhailiuk
|15:50
|1-3
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|5
|Banton
|15:28
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|2
|5
|Bonga
|1:31
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Champagnie
|1:31
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Flynn
|1:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1:31
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-85
|18-24
|10-47
|22
|24
|102
Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Trent Jr. 2-5, VanVleet 2-6, Siakam 1-1, Banton 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-2, Watanabe 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Barnes 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Barnes).
Turnovers: 8 (VanVleet 4, Achiuwa 2, Barnes, Siakam).
Steals: 3 (Achiuwa, Banton, Trent Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Washington
|12
|30
|26
|22
|—
|90
|Toronto
|23
|40
|21
|18
|—
|102
A_19,800 (19,800). T_2:06.