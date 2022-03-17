|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|40:21
|7-16
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|15
|Siakam
|39:09
|13-22
|2-2
|4-12
|3
|0
|31
|Birch
|21:02
|2-2
|5-6
|5-7
|1
|3
|9
|Trent Jr.
|33:26
|1-9
|4-4
|0-4
|2
|0
|7
|VanVleet
|35:54
|7-17
|4-6
|1-2
|3
|2
|21
|Achiuwa
|26:58
|5-7
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|11
|Boucher
|22:13
|2-5
|1-1
|0-6
|0
|3
|6
|Young
|12:13
|1-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Brooks
|8:44
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-83
|16-21
|13-43
|14
|12
|103
Percentages: FG .458, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Siakam 3-5, VanVleet 3-9, Barnes 1-2, Young 1-2, Achiuwa 1-3, Boucher 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-5, Brooks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Achiuwa).
Turnovers: 11 (Achiuwa 4, VanVleet 3, Barnes 2, Siakam 2).
Steals: 5 (Trent Jr. 2, Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet).
Technical Fouls: Raptors, 9:48 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batum
|32:06
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|8
|Morris Sr.
|34:50
|9-17
|2-2
|3-6
|7
|1
|22
|Zubac
|17:01
|1-4
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|1
|2
|Coffey
|23:45
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|10
|Jackson
|34:03
|8-19
|3-5
|0-2
|9
|2
|23
|Mann
|30:14
|6-11
|2-2
|4-9
|4
|3
|16
|Hartenstein
|24:28
|4-7
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|3
|12
|Kennard
|22:07
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|21:26
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|7
|Totals
|240:00
|38-78
|13-15
|10-41
|27
|15
|100
Percentages: FG .487, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Jackson 4-8, Batum 2-5, Mann 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-7, Covington 1-3, Coffey 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Batum 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Hartenstein 4, Jackson 3, Zubac 3, Coffey 2, Covington, Mann).
Steals: 7 (Covington 3, Batum, Coffey, Mann, Zubac).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Toronto
|28
|26
|24
|25
|—
|103
|L.A. Clippers
|26
|18
|30
|26
|—
|100
A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:03.