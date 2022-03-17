FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes40:217-160-01-41115
Siakam39:0913-222-24-123031
Birch21:022-25-65-7139
Trent Jr.33:261-94-40-4207
VanVleet35:547-174-61-23221
Achiuwa26:585-70-02-62211
Boucher22:132-51-10-6036
Young12:131-20-20-2113
Brooks8:440-30-00-0100
Totals240:0038-8316-2113-431412103

Percentages: FG .458, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Siakam 3-5, VanVleet 3-9, Barnes 1-2, Young 1-2, Achiuwa 1-3, Boucher 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-5, Brooks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Achiuwa).

Turnovers: 11 (Achiuwa 4, VanVleet 3, Barnes 2, Siakam 2).

Steals: 5 (Trent Jr. 2, Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet).

Technical Fouls: Raptors, 9:48 first.

FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Batum32:063-60-01-4208
Morris Sr.34:509-172-23-67122
Zubac17:011-40-01-7212
Coffey23:454-62-20-22110
Jackson34:038-193-50-29223
Mann30:146-112-24-94316
Hartenstein24:284-74-41-50312
Kennard22:070-20-00-2110
Covington21:263-60-00-4037
Totals240:0038-7813-1510-412715100

Percentages: FG .487, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Jackson 4-8, Batum 2-5, Mann 2-5, Morris Sr. 2-7, Covington 1-3, Coffey 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Batum 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Hartenstein 4, Jackson 3, Zubac 3, Coffey 2, Covington, Mann).

Steals: 7 (Covington 3, Batum, Coffey, Mann, Zubac).

Technical Fouls: None.

Toronto28262425103
L.A. Clippers26183026100

A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:03.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

