|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|35:07
|7-15
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|16
|Siakam
|28:17
|7-17
|3-4
|2-6
|5
|5
|19
|Achiuwa
|30:41
|5-12
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|10
|Trent Jr.
|37:23
|5-14
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|VanVleet
|38:32
|6-19
|1-1
|1-5
|7
|1
|15
|Boucher
|27:13
|7-10
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|3
|17
|Young
|25:28
|5-8
|3-6
|1-4
|4
|2
|14
|Flynn
|17:19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|5
|0
|5
|Totals
|240:00
|44-101
|7-12
|11-42
|24
|16
|106
Percentages: FG .436, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Boucher 3-4, Barnes 2-6, Siakam 2-6, VanVleet 2-9, Young 1-2, Flynn 1-3, Achiuwa 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes 2, VanVleet).
Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 4, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, VanVleet 2, Boucher).
Steals: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Barnes 2, Flynn 2, Young 2, Siakam, VanVleet).
Technical Fouls: VanVleet, 00:41 second; coach Nick Nurse, 5:33 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aldama
|32:01
|5-11
|3-3
|0-6
|4
|0
|15
|Jackson Jr.
|31:58
|7-17
|4-7
|1-8
|0
|3
|18
|Tillman
|31:52
|4-7
|4-7
|4-9
|3
|2
|12
|Bane
|32:45
|10-17
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|26
|Jones
|33:52
|4-9
|1-1
|1-8
|7
|1
|9
|Green
|18:59
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|6
|Konchar
|18:27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Clarke
|15:54
|2-5
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|2
|6
|Roddy
|13:07
|2-3
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|6
|Williams
|11:05
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|38-78
|17-23
|8-44
|25
|16
|103
Percentages: FG .487, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Bane 4-7, Green 2-2, Aldama 2-8, Konchar 1-1, Roddy 1-1, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson Jr. 4, Aldama 2, Konchar 2, Bane).
Turnovers: 20 (Jones 4, Aldama 3, Jackson Jr. 3, Bane 2, Green 2, Konchar 2, Tillman 2, Roddy, Williams).
Steals: 10 (Bane 4, Jones 3, Roddy 2, Tillman).
Technical Fouls: Grizzlies, 00:29 third.
|Toronto
|28
|31
|19
|28
|—
|106
|Memphis
|31
|31
|24
|17
|—
|103
A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:15.
