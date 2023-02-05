FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes35:077-150-02-72316
Siakam28:177-173-42-65519
Achiuwa30:415-120-01-70110
Trent Jr.37:235-140-10-20110
VanVleet38:326-191-11-57115
Boucher27:137-100-03-101317
Young25:285-83-61-44214
Flynn17:192-60-01-1505
Totals240:0044-1017-1211-422416106

Percentages: FG .436, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Boucher 3-4, Barnes 2-6, Siakam 2-6, VanVleet 2-9, Young 1-2, Flynn 1-3, Achiuwa 0-3, Trent Jr. 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes 2, VanVleet).

Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 4, Siakam 2, Trent Jr. 2, VanVleet 2, Boucher).

Steals: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Barnes 2, Flynn 2, Young 2, Siakam, VanVleet).

Technical Fouls: VanVleet, 00:41 second; coach Nick Nurse, 5:33 third.

FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aldama32:015-113-30-64015
Jackson Jr.31:587-174-71-80318
Tillman31:524-74-74-93212
Bane32:4510-172-20-24226
Jones33:524-91-11-8719
Green18:592-50-00-0126
Konchar18:271-10-00-3023
Clarke15:542-52-20-5326
Roddy13:072-31-11-1116
Williams11:051-30-01-2212
Totals240:0038-7817-238-442516103

Percentages: FG .487, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Bane 4-7, Green 2-2, Aldama 2-8, Konchar 1-1, Roddy 1-1, Jones 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson Jr. 4, Aldama 2, Konchar 2, Bane).

Turnovers: 20 (Jones 4, Aldama 3, Jackson Jr. 3, Bane 2, Green 2, Konchar 2, Tillman 2, Roddy, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Bane 4, Jones 3, Roddy 2, Tillman).

Technical Fouls: Grizzlies, 00:29 third.

Toronto28311928106
Memphis31312417103

A_17,794 (18,119). T_2:15.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

