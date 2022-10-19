CLEVELAND (105)
E.Mobley 5-9 3-4 14, Mitchell 12-21 5-6 31, Allen 5-8 3-4 13, Garland 2-8 0-0 4, LeVert 2-7 4-4 10, Osman 6-12 2-2 17, Love 3-6 1-1 8, Wade 3-4 1-2 8, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0, Neto 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-77 19-23 105.
TORONTO (108)
Anunoby 5-12 6-7 18, Barnes 7-14 0-0 15, Siakam 9-20 4-8 23, Trent Jr. 5-12 5-7 19, VanVleet 4-9 4-4 15, Achiuwa 4-11 1-2 10, Banton 0-1 2-2 2, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-3 0-0 3, Koloko 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 36-86 23-32 108.
|Cleveland
|22
|35
|27
|21
|—
|105
|Toronto
|28
|23
|25
|32
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 10-28 (Osman 3-6, LeVert 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Wade 1-2, E.Mobley 1-3, Love 1-4, Garland 0-1, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-1), Toronto 13-30 (Trent Jr. 4-8, VanVleet 3-6, Anunoby 2-5, Barnes 1-1, Young 1-2, Siakam 1-3, Achiuwa 1-4, Banton 0-1). Fouled Out_Cleveland None, Toronto 1 (Siakam). Rebounds_Cleveland 38 (Allen 10), Toronto 41 (Siakam 11). Assists_Cleveland 25 (Mitchell 9), Toronto 19 (Barnes 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Toronto 23. A_19,800 (19,800)
