|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mitchell
|34:32
|12-21
|5-6
|0-2
|9
|4
|31
|E.Mobley
|35:35
|5-9
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|1
|14
|Allen
|33:52
|5-8
|3-4
|5-10
|0
|2
|13
|Garland
|13:18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|4
|LeVert
|34:41
|2-7
|4-4
|0-5
|7
|3
|10
|Osman
|27:41
|6-12
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|17
|Wade
|21:40
|3-4
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|8
|Love
|20:54
|3-6
|1-1
|0-7
|2
|2
|8
|Okoro
|11:45
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Neto
|6:02
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-77
|19-23
|6-38
|25
|21
|105
Percentages: FG .494, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Osman 3-6, LeVert 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Wade 1-2, E.Mobley 1-3, Love 1-4, Garland 0-1, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Garland, Wade).
Turnovers: 17 (Garland 5, E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Allen, LeVert, Love, Neto, Okoro, Osman).
Steals: 5 (Garland 2, Mitchell 2, E.Mobley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|37:33
|5-12
|6-7
|1-7
|5
|4
|18
|Barnes
|32:20
|7-14
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|4
|15
|Siakam
|34:04
|9-20
|4-8
|3-11
|1
|6
|23
|Trent Jr.
|36:59
|5-12
|5-7
|3-5
|0
|1
|19
|VanVleet
|38:41
|4-9
|4-4
|1-2
|5
|3
|15
|Achiuwa
|17:56
|4-11
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|10
|Koloko
|15:22
|1-4
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|3
|Young
|10:47
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Banton
|9:13
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Hernangomez
|7:05
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|36-86
|23-32
|12-41
|19
|23
|108
Percentages: FG .419, FT .719.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Trent Jr. 4-8, VanVleet 3-6, Anunoby 2-5, Barnes 1-1, Young 1-2, Siakam 1-3, Achiuwa 1-4, Banton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anunoby, Banton, Barnes, Koloko).
Turnovers: 13 (Siakam 4, Anunoby 3, Barnes 3, Koloko, Trent Jr., VanVleet).
Steals: 15 (VanVleet 4, Anunoby 3, Siakam 3, Barnes 2, Hernangomez, Trent Jr., Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cleveland
|22
|35
|27
|21
|—
|105
|Toronto
|28
|23
|25
|32
|—
|108
A_19,800 (19,800). T_2:19.
