FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mitchell34:3212-215-60-29431
E.Mobley35:355-93-40-61114
Allen33:525-83-45-100213
Garland13:182-80-00-1314
LeVert34:412-74-40-57310
Osman27:416-122-20-31317
Wade21:403-41-21-3218
Love20:543-61-10-7228
Okoro11:450-10-00-0040
Neto6:020-10-00-1000
Totals240:0038-7719-236-382521105

Percentages: FG .494, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Osman 3-6, LeVert 2-2, Mitchell 2-8, Wade 1-2, E.Mobley 1-3, Love 1-4, Garland 0-1, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Garland, Wade).

Turnovers: 17 (Garland 5, E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, Allen, LeVert, Love, Neto, Okoro, Osman).

Steals: 5 (Garland 2, Mitchell 2, E.Mobley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby37:335-126-71-75418
Barnes32:207-140-01-37415
Siakam34:049-204-83-111623
Trent Jr.36:595-125-73-50119
VanVleet38:414-94-41-25315
Achiuwa17:564-111-21-50110
Koloko15:221-41-22-6023
Young10:471-30-00-0003
Banton9:130-12-20-1112
Hernangomez7:050-00-00-1010
Totals240:0036-8623-3212-411923108

Percentages: FG .419, FT .719.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Trent Jr. 4-8, VanVleet 3-6, Anunoby 2-5, Barnes 1-1, Young 1-2, Siakam 1-3, Achiuwa 1-4, Banton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anunoby, Banton, Barnes, Koloko).

Turnovers: 13 (Siakam 4, Anunoby 3, Barnes 3, Koloko, Trent Jr., VanVleet).

Steals: 15 (VanVleet 4, Anunoby 3, Siakam 3, Barnes 2, Hernangomez, Trent Jr., Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cleveland22352721105
Toronto28232532108

A_19,800 (19,800). T_2:19.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you