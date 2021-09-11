|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|11
|13
|11
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|10
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Hays lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Severino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Grichuk rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Mullins ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dyson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|021
|220
|4
|—
|11
|Baltimore
|232
|300
|0
|—
|10
E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), Guerrero Jr. (43), Jansen (8), Springer (17), Santander (16), Hays 2 (18), Mountcastle (27). SF_Lamb (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Ryu
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Stripling
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Pearson W,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Romano S,17-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Kremer
|4
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Diplán
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Tate H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Wells L,2-2 BS,2-4
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Pearson, Kremer.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:11.