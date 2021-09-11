TorontoBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33111311Totals36101410
Springer dh5122Hays lf5223
Semien 2b5010Mountcastle dh5111
Guerrero Jr. 1b4111Mancini 1b4220
Bichette ss3110Santander rf4332
Hernández rf-lf4330Urías 2b3010
Dickerson cf3100Severino c4131
Grichuk rf0000McKenna cf3012
Gurriel Jr. lf3123Mullins ph-cf0000
Dyson pr-cf0100Gutierrez 3b4110
Lamb 3b2123Martin ss3001
Jansen c4112Stewart ph1000

Toronto021220411
Baltimore232300010

E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), Guerrero Jr. (43), Jansen (8), Springer (17), Santander (16), Hays 2 (18), Mountcastle (27). SF_Lamb (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Ryu21-387714
Stripling12-353301
Pearson W,1-1210022
Romano S,17-18100000
Baltimore
Kremer475512
Diplán2-322220
Tate H,7110000
T.Wells L,2-2 BS,2-411-334411

Tate pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Pearson, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:11.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

