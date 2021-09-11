TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3311131143
Springer dh512200.261
Semien 2b501001.273
Guerrero Jr. 1b411100.317
Bichette ss311010.290
Hernández rf-lf433001.297
Dickerson cf310011.258
Grichuk rf000000.243
Gurriel Jr. lf312310.280
1-Dyson pr-cf010000.217
Lamb 3b212310.206
Jansen c411200.201

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3610141037
Hays lf522301.255
Mountcastle dh511102.263
Mancini 1b422010.262
Santander rf433200.247
Urías 2b301012.276
Severino c413100.241
McKenna cf301201.203
a-Mullins ph-cf000010.302
Gutierrez 3b411000.211
Martin ss300101.216
b-Stewart ph100000.205

Toronto0212204_11131
Baltimore2323000_10141

a-intentionally walked for McKenna in the 6th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (7), Severino (3). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 8. 2B_Semien (37), Hernández 2 (26), Lamb (3), Mancini (31), Gutierrez (5), McKenna (4). HR_Gurriel Jr. (17), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (43), off Kremer; Jansen (8), off Kremer; Springer (17), off T.Wells; Santander (16), off Ryu; Hays (17), off Ryu; Hays (18), off Stripling; Mountcastle (27), off Stripling. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. (101), Jansen 2 (15), Lamb 3 (17), Springer 2 (37), Santander 2 (46), Martin (6), Hays 3 (59), McKenna 2 (10), Mountcastle (78), Severino (40). SF_Lamb.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Bichette 2, Springer, Jansen); Baltimore 4 (Martin, Gutierrez 3). RISP_Toronto 3 for 12; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Martin.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryu21-387714694.11
Stripling12-353301444.55
Pearson, W, 1-1210022347.36
Romano, S, 17-18100000152.45
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer475512667.55
Diplán2-322220195.49
Tate, H, 7110000124.99
T.Wells, L, 2-2, BS, 2-411-334411353.86

Inherited runners-scored_Stripling 2-0, Tate 2-0, T.Wells 1-0. IBB_off Pearson (Mullins). WP_Pearson, Kremer.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:11.

