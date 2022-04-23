PHILADELPHIA (102)
Green 2-10 0-0 6, Harris 7-12 0-0 15, Embiid 7-16 7-9 21, Harden 5-17 10-11 22, Maxey 4-12 2-3 11, Niang 3-4 0-0 9, Reed 3-4 0-0 8, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0, Milton 2-3 2-2 7, Joe 1-1 0-0 3, Springer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-80 21-25 102.
TORONTO (110)
Anunoby 3-13 4-5 11, Siakam 10-19 13-15 34, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Jr. 8-20 5-5 24, VanVleet 2-6 0-0 5, Achiuwa 2-6 1-2 5, Banton 1-1 1-1 3, Barnes 1-6 4-5 6, Young 6-9 0-2 13, Boucher 4-5 0-0 9, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Watanabe 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-88 28-35 110.
|Philadelphia
|24
|25
|28
|25
|—
|102
|Toronto
|24
|30
|26
|30
|—
|110
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 13-31 (Niang 3-4, Reed 2-2, Green 2-7, Harden 2-8, Joe 1-1, Milton 1-1, Maxey 1-3, Harris 1-4, Embiid 0-1), Toronto 8-34 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Boucher 1-1, VanVleet 1-3, Young 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Anunoby 1-7, Achiuwa 0-2, Barnes 0-4). Fouled Out_Philadelphia 1 (Niang), Toronto None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Harris 11), Toronto 46 (Barnes 11). Assists_Philadelphia 24 (Harden 9), Toronto 19 (Siakam, Young 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 26, Toronto 20. A_19,800 (19,800)
