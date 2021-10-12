TORONTO (113)
Bonga 1-2 1-2 3, Dragic 5-9 2-2 16, Achiuwa 3-9 3-4 9, Barnes 4-10 1-1 9, Trent Jr. 4-14 3-3 12, Banton 1-6 0-0 2, Dekker 7-10 0-1 18, Gillespie 1-2 1-2 3, Wainright 2-4 1-2 7, Champagnie 2-5 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 1-3 0-0 2, Birch 2-6 1-2 6, Flynn 6-15 7-8 22. Totals 39-95 20-27 113.
WASHINGTON (108)
Caldwell-Pope 5-8 0-0 15, Kuzma 8-12 2-3 24, Gafford 6-11 2-4 14, Beal 1-11 4-4 7, Dinwiddie 3-9 3-4 10, Avdija 2-5 1-2 6, Bertans 3-7 0-0 9, Gill 0-2 0-0 0, Kispert 1-7 0-0 2, Harrell 7-9 3-3 17, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 2-4 0-0 4, Neto 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-88 15-20 108.
|Toronto
|26
|32
|23
|32
|—
|113
|Washington
|30
|28
|31
|19
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Toronto 15-35 (Dekker 4-5, Dragic 4-5, Flynn 3-9, Wainright 2-3, Trent Jr. 1-7), Washington 17-43 (Kuzma 6-8, Caldwell-Pope 5-8, Bertans 3-7, Avdija 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-3, Beal 1-6, Gill 0-2, Kispert 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 56 (Achiuwa, Champagnie 10), Washington 52 (Gafford 17). Assists_Toronto 26 (Barnes 7), Washington 27 (Dinwiddie 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 18, Washington 18. A_7,048 (20,356)