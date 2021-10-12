|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonga
|13:46
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|3
|Dragic
|21:44
|5-9
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|16
|Achiuwa
|18:51
|3-9
|3-4
|5-10
|0
|0
|9
|Barnes
|24:36
|4-10
|1-1
|1-3
|7
|1
|9
|Trent Jr.
|23:44
|4-14
|3-3
|0-6
|0
|0
|12
|Flynn
|26:16
|6-15
|7-8
|0-2
|3
|3
|22
|Wainright
|17:40
|2-4
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|7
|Birch
|17:09
|2-6
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|6
|Mykhailiuk
|16:34
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Banton
|16:14
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|5
|0
|2
|Dekker
|16:00
|7-10
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|18
|Champagnie
|15:26
|2-5
|0-0
|3-10
|3
|4
|4
|Gillespie
|12:00
|1-2
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|39-95
|20-27
|14-56
|26
|18
|113
Percentages: FG .411, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Dekker 4-5, Dragic 4-5, Flynn 3-9, Wainright 2-3, Birch 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-7, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Champagnie 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Banton, Barnes, Birch, Flynn, Gillespie, Mykhailiuk).
Turnovers: 11 (Champagnie 3, Achiuwa 2, Birch 2, Dragic 2, Banton, Trent Jr.).
Steals: 8 (Trent Jr. 3, Flynn 2, Achiuwa, Bonga, Dragic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|22:13
|5-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|15
|Kuzma
|29:14
|8-12
|2-3
|1-7
|2
|1
|24
|Gafford
|26:49
|6-11
|2-4
|4-17
|0
|2
|14
|Beal
|29:07
|1-11
|4-4
|0-5
|6
|3
|7
|Dinwiddie
|25:08
|3-9
|3-4
|0-1
|7
|0
|10
|Harrell
|21:11
|7-9
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|17
|Avdija
|19:33
|2-5
|1-2
|2-6
|2
|1
|6
|Bertans
|18:40
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|9
|Kispert
|16:48
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|2
|Neto
|13:43
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|0
|Holiday
|10:00
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|4
|Gill
|4:16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin
|3:18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-88
|15-20
|9-52
|27
|18
|108
Percentages: FG .432, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (Kuzma 6-8, Caldwell-Pope 5-8, Bertans 3-7, Avdija 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-3, Beal 1-6, Neto 0-1, Gill 0-2, Kispert 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Harrell 2, Beal, Bertans, Gafford).
Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Neto 3, Beal 2, Dinwiddie 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Harrell, Holiday).
Steals: 6 (Avdija, Beal, Dinwiddie, Harrell, Kuzma, Neto).
Technical Fouls: Dinwiddie, 8:43 third.
|Toronto
|26
|32
|23
|32
|—
|113
|Washington
|30
|28
|31
|19
|—
|108
A_7,048 (20,356). T_2:07.