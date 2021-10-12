FGFTReb
Bonga13:461-21-20-1143
Dragic21:445-92-21-42316
Achiuwa18:513-93-45-10009
Barnes24:364-101-11-3719
Trent Jr.23:444-143-30-60012
Flynn26:166-157-80-23322
Wainright17:402-41-20-4107
Birch17:092-61-21-6126
Mykhailiuk16:341-30-00-1202
Banton16:141-60-01-1502
Dekker16:007-100-10-11018
Champagnie15:262-50-03-10344
Gillespie12:001-21-22-7013
Totals240:0039-9520-2714-562618113

Percentages: FG .411, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Dekker 4-5, Dragic 4-5, Flynn 3-9, Wainright 2-3, Birch 1-1, Trent Jr. 1-7, Achiuwa 0-1, Banton 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Champagnie 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Banton, Barnes, Birch, Flynn, Gillespie, Mykhailiuk).

Turnovers: 11 (Champagnie 3, Achiuwa 2, Birch 2, Dragic 2, Banton, Trent Jr.).

Steals: 8 (Trent Jr. 3, Flynn 2, Achiuwa, Bonga, Dragic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caldwell-Pope22:135-80-01-32315
Kuzma29:148-122-31-72124
Gafford26:496-112-44-170214
Beal29:071-114-40-5637
Dinwiddie25:083-93-40-17010
Harrell21:117-93-30-20017
Avdija19:332-51-22-6216
Bertans18:403-70-01-5129
Kispert16:481-70-00-1342
Neto13:430-30-00-1410
Holiday10:002-40-00-4014
Gill4:160-20-00-0000
Goodwin3:180-00-00-0000
Totals240:0038-8815-209-522718108

Percentages: FG .432, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 17-43, .395 (Kuzma 6-8, Caldwell-Pope 5-8, Bertans 3-7, Avdija 1-3, Dinwiddie 1-3, Beal 1-6, Neto 0-1, Gill 0-2, Kispert 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Caldwell-Pope 2, Harrell 2, Beal, Bertans, Gafford).

Turnovers: 15 (Caldwell-Pope 3, Neto 3, Beal 2, Dinwiddie 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Harrell, Holiday).

Steals: 6 (Avdija, Beal, Dinwiddie, Harrell, Kuzma, Neto).

Technical Fouls: Dinwiddie, 8:43 third.

Toronto26322332113
Washington30283119108

A_7,048 (20,356). T_2:07.

