UTAH (82)
Markkanen 7-12 4-4 20, Vanderbilt 1-4 0-0 2, Olynyk 0-7 0-0 0, Beasley 2-12 1-1 6, Conley 2-4 1-2 7, Fontecchio 1-4 3-4 5, Gay 1-6 0-0 2, Kessler 5-7 1-3 11, Zeller 1-3 0-0 2, Agbaji 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 1-6 0-1 3, Clarkson 3-10 0-0 7, Horton-Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Sexton 4-9 0-2 11. Totals 31-96 10-17 82.
TORONTO (114)
Anunoby 1-2 2-2 5, Barnes 3-5 2-6 8, Siakam 3-9 0-0 7, Trent Jr. 3-5 1-2 9, VanVleet 1-2 0-0 3, Achiuwa 4-8 1-2 10, Banton 4-6 1-1 9, Brown 1-3 2-2 5, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 4-5 2-2 10, Wilson 3-5 0-0 7, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 4-9 2-2 11, Harper Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Birch 1-5 3-4 5, Koloko 3-5 1-2 7, Dowtin 2-6 1-2 5, Flynn 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 42-87 18-27 114.
|Utah
|22
|27
|15
|18
|—
|82
|Toronto
|22
|28
|32
|32
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Utah 10-40 (Sexton 3-4, Conley 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Butler 1-1, Clarkson 1-6, Beasley 1-8, Agbaji 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Gay 0-4), Toronto 12-32 (Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-3, Achiuwa 1-2, Anunoby 1-2, Brown 1-2, VanVleet 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Boucher 1-3, Hernangomez 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Banton 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Dowtin 0-1, Birch 0-2, Harper Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 46 (Gay, Olynyk 6), Toronto 61 (Boucher 10). Assists_Utah 21 (Vanderbilt 6), Toronto 20 (Barnes, Wilson 3). Total Fouls_Utah 22, Toronto 23. A_17,100 (19,500)
