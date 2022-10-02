|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|23:50
|7-12
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|2
|20
|Vanderbilt
|25:31
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|Olynyk
|22:02
|0-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|0
|Beasley
|21:04
|2-12
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Conley
|20:50
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|7
|Sexton
|18:29
|4-9
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|11
|Clarkson
|18:15
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|7
|Gay
|17:17
|1-6
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|2
|Alexander-Walker
|15:45
|0-4
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|0
|Kessler
|13:32
|5-7
|1-3
|3-4
|0
|1
|11
|Agbaji
|8:41
|2-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Butler
|8:41
|1-6
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Fontecchio
|8:41
|1-4
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Horton-Tucker
|8:41
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Zeller
|8:41
|1-3
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|31-96
|10-17
|12-46
|21
|22
|82
Percentages: FG .323, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Sexton 3-4, Conley 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Butler 1-1, Clarkson 1-6, Beasley 1-8, Agbaji 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Gay 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker 3, Gay, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 21 (Alexander-Walker 4, Butler 3, Beasley 2, Clarkson 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Conley, Gay, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk, Vanderbilt, Zeller).
Steals: 11 (Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Butler, Conley, Gay, Olynyk, Zeller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|14:32
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Barnes
|17:31
|3-5
|2-6
|1-5
|3
|2
|8
|Siakam
|15:37
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|7
|Trent Jr.
|18:23
|3-5
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|9
|VanVleet
|9:39
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Flynn
|17:38
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Koloko
|16:42
|3-5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Jackson
|15:07
|4-5
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|10
|Achiuwa
|14:37
|4-8
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|0
|10
|Wilson
|14:32
|3-5
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|7
|Boucher
|14:16
|4-9
|2-2
|4-10
|1
|3
|11
|Dowtin
|12:53
|2-6
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|5
|Hernangomez
|12:28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Brown
|12:00
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Banton
|11:28
|4-6
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|0
|9
|Birch
|10:33
|1-5
|3-4
|4-5
|0
|0
|5
|Harper Jr.
|6:46
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Young
|5:18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-87
|18-27
|13-61
|20
|23
|114
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-3, Achiuwa 1-2, Anunoby 1-2, Brown 1-2, VanVleet 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Boucher 1-3, Hernangomez 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Banton 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Dowtin 0-1, Birch 0-2, Harper Jr. 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Anunoby, Barnes, Birch, Boucher, Flynn, Jackson, Wilson).
Turnovers: 23 (Siakam 4, Dowtin 3, Wilson 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Jackson 2, Koloko 2, Achiuwa, Banton, Brown, Trent Jr., VanVleet).
Steals: 10 (Banton 2, Barnes 2, Brown 2, Boucher, Hernangomez, Jackson, Siakam).
Technical Fouls: Raptors, 2:39 second.
|Utah
|22
|27
|15
|18
|—
|82
|Toronto
|22
|28
|32
|32
|—
|114
A_17,100 (19,500). T_2:10.
