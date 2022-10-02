FGFTReb
Markkanen23:507-124-41-50220
Vanderbilt25:311-40-01-3622
Olynyk22:020-70-01-6140
Beasley21:042-121-10-0106
Conley20:502-41-20-1337
Sexton18:294-90-20-12111
Clarkson18:153-100-00-3537
Gay17:171-60-00-6012
Alexander-Walker15:450-40-01-5110
Kessler13:325-71-33-40111
Agbaji8:412-30-02-2004
Butler8:411-60-10-1113
Fontecchio8:411-43-40-2005
Horton-Tucker8:411-50-00-2022
Zeller8:411-30-03-5112
Totals240:0031-9610-1712-46212282

Percentages: FG .323, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Sexton 3-4, Conley 2-3, Markkanen 2-6, Butler 1-1, Clarkson 1-6, Beasley 1-8, Agbaji 0-1, Fontecchio 0-1, Horton-Tucker 0-1, Alexander-Walker 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Gay 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Alexander-Walker 3, Gay, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 21 (Alexander-Walker 4, Butler 3, Beasley 2, Clarkson 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Conley, Gay, Horton-Tucker, Olynyk, Vanderbilt, Zeller).

Steals: 11 (Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker, Beasley, Butler, Conley, Gay, Olynyk, Zeller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby14:321-22-20-2105
Barnes17:313-52-61-5328
Siakam15:373-90-00-4227
Trent Jr.18:233-51-20-3229
VanVleet9:391-20-00-3103
Flynn17:383-50-00-0028
Koloko16:423-51-21-3037
Jackson15:074-52-21-20210
Achiuwa14:374-81-21-50010
Wilson14:323-50-01-6317
Boucher14:164-92-24-101311
Dowtin12:532-61-20-3215
Hernangomez12:281-30-00-3123
Brown12:001-32-20-0125
Banton11:284-61-10-3009
Birch10:331-53-44-5005
Harper Jr.6:461-30-00-3112
Young5:180-10-00-1200
Totals240:0042-8718-2713-612023114

Percentages: FG .483, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-3, Achiuwa 1-2, Anunoby 1-2, Brown 1-2, VanVleet 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Boucher 1-3, Hernangomez 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Banton 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Dowtin 0-1, Birch 0-2, Harper Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Anunoby, Barnes, Birch, Boucher, Flynn, Jackson, Wilson).

Turnovers: 23 (Siakam 4, Dowtin 3, Wilson 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Jackson 2, Koloko 2, Achiuwa, Banton, Brown, Trent Jr., VanVleet).

Steals: 10 (Banton 2, Barnes 2, Brown 2, Boucher, Hernangomez, Jackson, Siakam).

Technical Fouls: Raptors, 2:39 second.

Utah2227151882
Toronto22283232114

A_17,100 (19,500). T_2:10.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

