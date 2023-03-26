FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avdija34:266-132-43-97215
Porzingis33:569-174-51-62226
Gafford28:543-94-65-83210
Kispert39:557-160-00-30219
Wright33:562-90-00-7805
Davis29:525-82-41-42115
Goodwin20:274-90-01-4219
Gill8:131-20-11-3002
Nunn8:091-30-00-0023
Cooks2:120-00-00-1100
Totals240:0038-8612-2012-452512104

Percentages: FG .442, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Kispert 5-11, Porzingis 4-7, Davis 3-4, Goodwin 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Avdija 1-4, Wright 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gafford, Goodwin).

Turnovers: 16 (Kispert 4, Avdija 3, Porzingis 3, Goodwin 2, Davis, Gafford, Nunn, Wright).

Steals: 6 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby37:0211-213-42-81429
Siakam33:347-174-42-112319
Poeltl26:086-90-06-121212
Barnes32:025-143-32-56413
VanVleet35:3810-213-30-47128
Boucher22:123-50-03-7036
Dowtin Jr.19:121-20-00-2403
Koloko15:190-20-01-1010
Flynn7:130-30-00-0000
Achiuwa5:431-20-22-2012
Barton3:451-10-00-1102
Harper Jr.2:120-10-00-0000
Totals240:0045-9813-1618-532219114

Percentages: FG .459, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (VanVleet 5-9, Anunoby 4-10, Dowtin Jr. 1-1, Siakam 1-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Harper Jr. 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Flynn 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Anunoby 3, Barnes, Koloko, VanVleet).

Turnovers: 11 (Poeltl 3, Siakam 3, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Barnes, Boucher, VanVleet).

Steals: 13 (Barnes 3, Koloko 3, VanVleet 3, Anunoby, Barton, Poeltl, Siakam).

Technical Fouls: Raptors, 3:17 second; Raptors, 5:44 third.

Washington21253820104
Toronto37262427114

A_19,800 (19,800). T_2:06.

