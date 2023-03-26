WASHINGTON (104)
Avdija 6-13 2-4 15, Porzingis 9-17 4-5 26, Gafford 3-9 4-6 10, Kispert 7-16 0-0 19, Wright 2-9 0-0 5, Cooks 0-0 0-0 0, Gill 1-2 0-1 2, Davis 5-8 2-4 15, Goodwin 4-9 0-0 9, Nunn 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-86 12-20 104.
TORONTO (114)
Anunoby 11-21 3-4 29, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Poeltl 6-9 0-0 12, Barnes 5-14 3-3 13, VanVleet 10-21 3-3 28, Achiuwa 1-2 0-2 2, Harper Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 3-5 0-0 6, Koloko 0-2 0-0 0, Barton 1-1 0-0 2, Dowtin Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Flynn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-98 13-16 114.
|Washington
|21
|25
|38
|20
|—
|104
|Toronto
|37
|26
|24
|27
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Washington 16-36 (Kispert 5-11, Porzingis 4-7, Davis 3-4, Goodwin 1-3, Nunn 1-3, Avdija 1-4, Wright 1-4), Toronto 11-31 (VanVleet 5-9, Anunoby 4-10, Dowtin Jr. 1-1, Siakam 1-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Harper Jr. 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Flynn 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Avdija 9), Toronto 53 (Poeltl 12). Assists_Washington 25 (Wright 8), Toronto 22 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls_Washington 12, Toronto 19. A_19,800 (19,800)
