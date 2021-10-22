TORONTO (115)
Anunoby 4-18 6-6 14, Barnes 11-17 2-2 25, Achiuwa 6-13 2-2 15, Trent Jr. 7-13 4-4 20, VanVleet 3-10 3-3 11, Banton 1-2 0-0 2, Boucher 4-11 2-2 11, Champagnie 0-0 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 2-5 2-2 8, Birch 1-3 0-0 2, Bonga 1-1 0-0 2, Dragic 2-6 0-0 5, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-100 21-21 115.
BOSTON (83)
Horford 5-12 1-1 11, Tatum 8-14 0-1 18, Williams III 4-7 1-1 9, Brown 3-13 3-4 9, Smart 0-6 0-0 0, Hernangomez 1-3 1-2 4, Nesmith 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 0-0 5, Kanter 1-2 0-0 2, Langford 2-5 0-0 6, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3, Richardson 4-7 0-0 12, Schroder 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 32-82 8-11 83.
|Toronto
|23
|28
|33
|31
|—
|115
|Boston
|23
|24
|17
|19
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Toronto 10-35 (Mykhailiuk 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-6, Achiuwa 1-2, Barnes 1-2, Dragic 1-4, Boucher 1-6, Anunoby 0-5), Boston 11-34 (Richardson 4-4, Langford 2-3, Tatum 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Nesmith 0-2, Schroder 0-2, Horford 0-3, Smart 0-4, Brown 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 60 (Achiuwa 15), Boston 42 (Horford 11). Assists_Toronto 22 (VanVleet 9), Boston 19 (Smart 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 13, Boston 19. A_19,156 (18,624)