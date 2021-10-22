FGFTReb
Anunoby33:544-186-64-53214
Barnes35:2911-172-26-132125
Achiuwa24:506-132-23-150015
Trent Jr.31:337-134-40-31320
VanVleet36:583-103-32-49211
Birch20:521-30-04-6012
Boucher19:394-112-21-70011
Mykhailiuk14:052-52-20-3128
Dragic11:402-60-00-1125
Banton2:541-20-00-0202
Champagnie2:540-00-00-1000
Flynn2:540-10-00-1100
Bonga2:181-10-01-1202
Totals240:0042-10021-2121-602213115

Percentages: FG .420, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Mykhailiuk 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-6, Achiuwa 1-2, Barnes 1-2, Dragic 1-4, Boucher 1-6, Birch 0-1, Anunoby 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Boucher, VanVleet).

Turnovers: 11 (VanVleet 4, Mykhailiuk 3, Anunoby, Barnes, Birch, Boucher).

Steals: 16 (Trent Jr. 4, VanVleet 3, Achiuwa 2, Birch 2, Boucher 2, Dragic, Flynn, Mykhailiuk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford24:335-121-11-112111
Tatum30:208-140-10-64318
Williams III28:294-71-13-6019
Brown28:243-133-40-4029
Smart29:000-60-00-0520
Schroder22:431-42-20-4424
Richardson20:454-70-02-30212
Langford16:122-50-01-1026
Pritchard15:561-40-00-2223
Williams10:232-30-00-1115
Kanter5:171-20-01-1002
Hernangomez3:591-31-22-3014
Nesmith3:590-20-00-0100
Totals240:0032-828-1110-42191983

Percentages: FG .390, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Richardson 4-4, Langford 2-3, Tatum 2-4, Hernangomez 1-1, Williams 1-1, Pritchard 1-3, Nesmith 0-2, Schroder 0-2, Horford 0-3, Smart 0-4, Brown 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Horford 4, Williams III 3, Smart 2, Tatum, Williams).

Turnovers: 25 (Brown 5, Tatum 5, Schroder 4, Hernangomez 3, Langford 2, Smart 2, Williams III 2, Horford, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Smart 2, Langford, Richardson, Schroder, Williams III).

Technical Fouls: Tatum, 9:00 third.

Toronto23283331115
Boston2324171983

A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:05.

