|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|33:54
|4-18
|6-6
|4-5
|3
|2
|14
|Barnes
|35:29
|11-17
|2-2
|6-13
|2
|1
|25
|Achiuwa
|24:50
|6-13
|2-2
|3-15
|0
|0
|15
|Trent Jr.
|31:33
|7-13
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|20
|VanVleet
|36:58
|3-10
|3-3
|2-4
|9
|2
|11
|Birch
|20:52
|1-3
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|1
|2
|Boucher
|19:39
|4-11
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|0
|11
|Mykhailiuk
|14:05
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Dragic
|11:40
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Banton
|2:54
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Champagnie
|2:54
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Flynn
|2:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Bonga
|2:18
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|42-100
|21-21
|21-60
|22
|13
|115
Percentages: FG .420, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Mykhailiuk 2-4, VanVleet 2-5, Trent Jr. 2-6, Achiuwa 1-2, Barnes 1-2, Dragic 1-4, Boucher 1-6, Birch 0-1, Anunoby 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Boucher, VanVleet).
Turnovers: 11 (VanVleet 4, Mykhailiuk 3, Anunoby, Barnes, Birch, Boucher).
Steals: 16 (Trent Jr. 4, VanVleet 3, Achiuwa 2, Birch 2, Boucher 2, Dragic, Flynn, Mykhailiuk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|24:33
|5-12
|1-1
|1-11
|2
|1
|11
|Tatum
|30:20
|8-14
|0-1
|0-6
|4
|3
|18
|Williams III
|28:29
|4-7
|1-1
|3-6
|0
|1
|9
|Brown
|28:24
|3-13
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|9
|Smart
|29:00
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|2
|0
|Schroder
|22:43
|1-4
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|4
|Richardson
|20:45
|4-7
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|12
|Langford
|16:12
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|6
|Pritchard
|15:56
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Williams
|10:23
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Kanter
|5:17
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hernangomez
|3:59
|1-3
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Nesmith
|3:59
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|32-82
|8-11
|10-42
|19
|19
|83
Percentages: FG .390, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Richardson 4-4, Langford 2-3, Tatum 2-4, Hernangomez 1-1, Williams 1-1, Pritchard 1-3, Nesmith 0-2, Schroder 0-2, Horford 0-3, Smart 0-4, Brown 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Horford 4, Williams III 3, Smart 2, Tatum, Williams).
Turnovers: 25 (Brown 5, Tatum 5, Schroder 4, Hernangomez 3, Langford 2, Smart 2, Williams III 2, Horford, Williams).
Steals: 6 (Smart 2, Langford, Richardson, Schroder, Williams III).
Technical Fouls: Tatum, 9:00 third.
|Toronto
|23
|28
|33
|31
|—
|115
|Boston
|23
|24
|17
|19
|—
|83
A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:05.