TORONTO (116)
Anunoby 2-11 2-2 6, Siakam 5-10 5-5 15, Poeltl 6-8 2-3 14, Barnes 6-11 0-1 12, VanVleet 9-16 1-1 25, Achiuwa 2-6 0-0 4, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Boucher 4-5 0-1 9, Trent Jr. 11-18 0-1 26, Barton 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 47-90 10-14 116.
WASHINGTON (109)
Gafford 4-5 1-2 9, Kuzma 5-12 4-4 16, Porzingis 9-14 2-3 22, Beal 7-22 5-6 21, Wright 6-10 2-2 18, Avdija 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 0-1 4-4 4, Kispert 4-4 0-0 12, Goodwin 3-4 1-1 7, Nunn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-75 19-22 109.
|Toronto
|26
|27
|33
|19
|11
|—
|116
|Washington
|30
|23
|26
|26
|4
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Toronto 12-30 (VanVleet 6-11, Trent Jr. 4-7, Barton 1-2, Boucher 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Siakam 0-1, Anunoby 0-6), Washington 14-24 (Kispert 4-4, Wright 4-6, Porzingis 2-2, Beal 2-3, Kuzma 2-5, Avdija 0-1, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Nunn 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 34 (Poeltl, Trent Jr. 5), Washington 43 (Porzingis 11). Assists_Toronto 30 (VanVleet 10), Washington 26 (Beal 10). Total Fouls_Toronto 21, Washington 16. A_18,174 (20,356)
