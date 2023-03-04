|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TORONTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anunoby
|39:01
|2-11
|2-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|6
|Siakam
|37:28
|5-10
|5-5
|1-4
|7
|5
|15
|Poeltl
|24:22
|6-8
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|4
|14
|Barnes
|35:23
|6-11
|0-1
|1-3
|6
|1
|12
|VanVleet
|40:24
|9-16
|1-1
|1-4
|10
|1
|25
|Trent Jr.
|35:25
|11-18
|0-1
|0-5
|4
|2
|26
|Achiuwa
|18:37
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Boucher
|15:32
|4-5
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Barton
|12:36
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Young
|6:12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|265:00
|47-90
|10-14
|10-34
|30
|21
|116
Percentages: FG .522, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (VanVleet 6-11, Trent Jr. 4-7, Barton 1-2, Boucher 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Siakam 0-1, Anunoby 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (VanVleet 2, Anunoby, Barton).
Turnovers: 14 (Siakam 4, Achiuwa 2, Anunoby 2, Poeltl 2, Young 2, Barnes, Barton).
Steals: 14 (Siakam 4, VanVleet 3, Trent Jr. 2, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Barton, Boucher, Poeltl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gafford
|24:16
|4-5
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|9
|Kuzma
|41:31
|5-12
|4-4
|0-6
|1
|4
|16
|Porzingis
|39:51
|9-14
|2-3
|1-11
|4
|1
|22
|Beal
|41:53
|7-22
|5-6
|2-4
|10
|0
|21
|Wright
|39:44
|6-10
|2-2
|2-6
|7
|2
|18
|Kispert
|35:12
|4-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|12
|Goodwin
|20:45
|3-4
|1-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|7
|Nunn
|7:36
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Avdija
|7:20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Gill
|6:52
|0-1
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|265:00
|38-75
|19-22
|9-43
|26
|16
|109
Percentages: FG .507, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 14-24, .583 (Kispert 4-4, Wright 4-6, Porzingis 2-2, Beal 2-3, Kuzma 2-5, Avdija 0-1, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Nunn 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Beal 2, Porzingis 2, Wright).
Turnovers: 24 (Beal 5, Kuzma 5, Nunn 3, Porzingis 3, Wright 3, Goodwin 2, Avdija, Gafford, Kispert).
Steals: 9 (Wright 6, Porzingis 2, Gafford).
Technical Fouls: Wizards, 7:00 second; Wizards, 00:32 third.
|Toronto
|26
|27
|33
|19
|11
|—
|116
|Washington
|30
|23
|26
|26
|4
|—
|109
A_18,174 (20,356). T_2:24.
