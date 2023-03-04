FGFTReb
TORONTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anunoby39:012-112-22-3236
Siakam37:285-105-51-47515
Poeltl24:226-82-31-50414
Barnes35:236-110-11-36112
VanVleet40:249-161-11-410125
Trent Jr.35:2511-180-10-54226
Achiuwa18:372-60-01-2014
Boucher15:324-50-12-4029
Barton12:361-20-00-1123
Young6:121-30-01-3002
Totals265:0047-9010-1410-343021116

Percentages: FG .522, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (VanVleet 6-11, Trent Jr. 4-7, Barton 1-2, Boucher 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Siakam 0-1, Anunoby 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (VanVleet 2, Anunoby, Barton).

Turnovers: 14 (Siakam 4, Achiuwa 2, Anunoby 2, Poeltl 2, Young 2, Barnes, Barton).

Steals: 14 (Siakam 4, VanVleet 3, Trent Jr. 2, Achiuwa, Anunoby, Barton, Boucher, Poeltl).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gafford24:164-51-21-4119
Kuzma41:315-124-40-61416
Porzingis39:519-142-31-114122
Beal41:537-225-62-410021
Wright39:446-102-22-67218
Kispert35:124-40-00-41112
Goodwin20:453-41-12-3217
Nunn7:360-20-00-1000
Avdija7:200-10-00-2030
Gill6:520-14-41-2034
Totals265:0038-7519-229-432616109

Percentages: FG .507, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 14-24, .583 (Kispert 4-4, Wright 4-6, Porzingis 2-2, Beal 2-3, Kuzma 2-5, Avdija 0-1, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Nunn 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Beal 2, Porzingis 2, Wright).

Turnovers: 24 (Beal 5, Kuzma 5, Nunn 3, Porzingis 3, Wright 3, Goodwin 2, Avdija, Gafford, Kispert).

Steals: 9 (Wright 6, Porzingis 2, Gafford).

Technical Fouls: Wizards, 7:00 second; Wizards, 00:32 third.

Toronto2627331911116
Washington302326264109

A_18,174 (20,356). T_2:24.

A_18,174 (20,356). T_2:24.

