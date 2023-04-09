TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals43121312410
Springer dh511112.256
Bichette ss521001.362
Guerrero Jr. 1b522000.439
Chapman 3b523511.475
Varsho lf411011.306
Merrifield rf522100.241
Espinal 2b200000.111
a-Biggio ph-2b310002.176
Jansen c300003.056
b-Kirk ph-c100010.174
Kiermaier cf513500.400

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42111311514
Ward lf410021.289
Trout cf512113.355
Ohtani dh532210.333
Rendon 3b311210.231
1-Phillips pr000000---
Fletcher ss000000.083
Renfroe rf513400.250
Drury 1b521103.167
Rengifo 2b500004.138
Urshela ss-3b513001.364
O'Hoppe c511102.240

Toronto0000064002_12130
Los Angeles3021000131_11131

a-flied out for Espinal in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Jansen in the 7th.

1-ran for Rendon in the 9th.

E_Wantz (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Renfroe (2). 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Chapman (2), off Detmers; Renfroe (2), off Kikuchi; Ohtani (3), off Kikuchi; O'Hoppe (3), off Kikuchi; Drury (1), off Swanson. RBIs_Chapman 5 (14), Kiermaier 5 (5), Merrifield (3), Springer (4), Rendon 2 (4), Renfroe 4 (8), Ohtani 2 (8), O'Hoppe (9), Drury (3), Trout (9). SB_Merrifield (1), Chapman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Springer 2, Espinal); Los Angeles 5 (Drury 2, Rengifo, Ohtani 2). RISP_Toronto 7 for 16; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Biggio, Varsho, Kirk. GIDP_O'Hoppe.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi41-396616996.75
Pop2-30000081.80
Cimber100000141.50
García100002173.60
Swanson111101123.38
Romano, W, 1-0123323315.40
Richards, H, 12-311022227.36
Mayza, S, 1-11-30000033.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers555425895.59
Wantz, BS, 0-1111001210.00
Tepera1-3344001615.43
Loup2-3100111513.50
Barría200011255.40
Estévez, L, 0-1132102252.25

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 1-0, Mayza 3-0, Wantz 1-1, Loup 2-2. IBB_off Loup (Kirk). HBP_Detmers (Guerrero Jr.), Tepera (Bichette), Romano (Rendon). WP_Detmers.

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:31. A_31,092 (45,517).

