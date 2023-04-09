|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|12
|13
|12
|4
|10
|Springer dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.256
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.362
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.439
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|1
|1
|.475
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Merrifield rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Biggio ph-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.056
|b-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.400
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|11
|13
|11
|5
|14
|Ward lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.289
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|.355
|Ohtani dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|1-Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Fletcher ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|Drury 1b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.167
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.138
|Urshela ss-3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|O'Hoppe c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Toronto
|000
|006
|400
|2_12
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|302
|100
|013
|1_11
|13
|1
a-flied out for Espinal in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Jansen in the 7th.
1-ran for Rendon in the 9th.
E_Wantz (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Renfroe (2). 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Chapman (2), off Detmers; Renfroe (2), off Kikuchi; Ohtani (3), off Kikuchi; O'Hoppe (3), off Kikuchi; Drury (1), off Swanson. RBIs_Chapman 5 (14), Kiermaier 5 (5), Merrifield (3), Springer (4), Rendon 2 (4), Renfroe 4 (8), Ohtani 2 (8), O'Hoppe (9), Drury (3), Trout (9). SB_Merrifield (1), Chapman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Springer 2, Espinal); Los Angeles 5 (Drury 2, Rengifo, Ohtani 2). RISP_Toronto 7 for 16; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Biggio, Varsho, Kirk. GIDP_O'Hoppe.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|99
|6.75
|Pop
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.80
|Cimber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.50
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.60
|Swanson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Romano, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|31
|5.40
|Richards, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|22
|7.36
|Mayza, S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|5
|5
|5
|4
|2
|5
|89
|5.59
|Wantz, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
|Tepera
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|16
|15.43
|Loup
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|13.50
|Barría
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.40
|Estévez, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Pop 1-0, Mayza 3-0, Wantz 1-1, Loup 2-2. IBB_off Loup (Kirk). HBP_Detmers (Guerrero Jr.), Tepera (Bichette), Romano (Rendon). WP_Detmers.
Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:31. A_31,092 (45,517).
