|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Pham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Chapman (5). DP_Toronto 0, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 9. 2B_Belt 2 (12), Guerrero Jr. (13), Vogelbach (5). SB_Guerrero Jr. (3), Varsho (7), Alonso (2), Springer (10). S_Nido (2).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:48. A_37,704 (42,136).
