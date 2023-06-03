TorontoNew York
Totals352102Totals33161
Springer rf5120Nimmo cf5020
Bichette ss5020Lindor ss4000
Guerrero Jr. 1b4011McNeil 2b3010
Belt dh3120Alonso 1b4000
Biggio pr-dh1000Baty 3b3000
Chapman 3b3000Marte rf4110
Merrifield 2b4000Vogelbach dh4011
Varsho lf3010Canha lf3010
Kirk c3021Pham pr0000
Kiermaier cf4000Nido c2000
Álvarez ph1000

Toronto0000010012
New York0100000001

E_Chapman (5). DP_Toronto 0, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 9. 2B_Belt 2 (12), Guerrero Jr. (13), Vogelbach (5). SB_Guerrero Jr. (3), Varsho (7), Alonso (2), Springer (10). S_Nido (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos641136
Richards110002
Pearson W,2-0100002
Swanson S,1-1110001
New York
Megill51-351155
Raley BS,1-32-310000
Ottavino12-310001
Robertson L,2-111-331103

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:48. A_37,704 (42,136).

