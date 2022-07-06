TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3328244
Biggio rf500001.229
Zimmer cf000000.116
Bichette ss311110.257
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.265
Kirk c402000.317
Hernández dh301011.259
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.291
Chapman 3b312110.225
Tapia cf200001.259
a-Springer ph-cf-rf200000.248
Espinal 2b301010.269

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3114118
Kemp lf400000.210
Laureano dh311111.246
Brown 1b401001.218
Piscotty rf400003.200
Vogt c400000.159
Andrus ss301000.230
Machín 3b301000.200
Bolt cf300002.105
Allen 2b300001.222

Toronto000000110_280
Oakland000001000_140

a-grounded out for Tapia in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Andrus (20). HR_Chapman (13), off Kaprielian; Bichette (13), off Acevedo; Laureano (6), off Berríos. RBIs_Chapman (40), Bichette (44), Laureano (15). SB_Espinal (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Biggio 2); Oakland 1 (Bolt). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Oakland 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Kirk, Machín. GIDP_Hernández, Kirk.

DP_Oakland 2 (Machín, Allen, Brown; Andrus, Allen, Brown).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos641116875.44
Cimber, W, 8-2200000203.28
Romano, S, 18-21100002112.70
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian651141945.06
Moll100000142.28
Acevedo, L, 1-2111101153.35
Pruitt2-320001154.26
Snead1-30000147.20

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:39. A_6,330 (46,847).

