|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|4
|4
|Biggio rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|a-Springer ph-cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Laureano dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Toronto
|000
|000
|110_2
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Tapia in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Andrus (20). HR_Chapman (13), off Kaprielian; Bichette (13), off Acevedo; Laureano (6), off Berríos. RBIs_Chapman (40), Bichette (44), Laureano (15). SB_Espinal (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Biggio 2); Oakland 1 (Bolt). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Oakland 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Kirk, Machín. GIDP_Hernández, Kirk.
DP_Oakland 2 (Machín, Allen, Brown; Andrus, Allen, Brown).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|87
|5.44
|Cimber, W, 8-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.28
|Romano, S, 18-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.70
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|6
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|94
|5.06
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.28
|Acevedo, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.35
|Pruitt
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.26
|Snead
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Snead 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:39. A_6,330 (46,847).
