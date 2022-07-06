|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Biggio rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
DP_Toronto 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Andrus (20). HR_Chapman (13), Bichette (13), Laureano (6). SB_Espinal (4).
|6
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kaprielian pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:39. A_6,330 (46,847).
