TorontoOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33282Totals31141
Biggio rf5000Kemp lf4000
Zimmer cf0000Laureano dh3111
Bichette ss3111Brown 1b4010
Guerrero Jr. 1b4010Piscotty rf4000
Kirk c4020Vogt c4000
Hernández dh3010Andrus ss3010
Gurriel Jr. lf4000Machín 3b3010
Chapman 3b3121Bolt cf3000
Tapia cf2000Allen 2b3000
Springer ph-cf2000
Espinal 2b3010

Toronto0000001102
Oakland0000010001

DP_Toronto 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Andrus (20). HR_Chapman (13), Bichette (13), Laureano (6). SB_Espinal (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos641116
Cimber W,8-2200000
Romano S,18-21100002
Oakland
Kaprielian651141
Moll100000
Acevedo L,1-2111101
Pruitt2-320001
Snead1-300001

Kaprielian pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:39. A_6,330 (46,847).

