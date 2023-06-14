TorontoBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33393Totals32161
Springer rf4211Henderson ss4000
Bichette ss4021Rutschman c4010
Varsho lf3000Santander dh4000
Grrero Jr. dh-1b3000O'Hearn rf4110
Kirk c4000Hays lf3010
Chapman 3b4020Hicks cf4011
Kiermaier cf4110Mateo pr0000
Merrifield 2b4031Frazier 2b4010
Berríos p-p0000Lester 1b3000
Biggio 1b2000Urías 3b2010
Espinal ph0000
Mayza p0000
Jansen ph1000
Romano p0000

Toronto0000010203
Baltimore0000000011

E_Bichette (6). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (14), Bichette (12). HR_Springer (10). SB_Varsho (10), Kiermaier (6), Merrifield (18).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos W,7-472-330015
Mayza H,61-300000
Romano S,19-22131101
Baltimore
Bradish L,2-3741101
Coulombe022210
Baumann110010
Garrett120000

Coulombe pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Bradish (Guerrero Jr.), Berríos (Urías).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:35. A_16,083 (45,971).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

