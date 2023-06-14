|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Springer rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrero Jr. dh-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mateo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Berríos p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lester 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|020
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Bichette (6). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (14), Bichette (12). HR_Springer (10). SB_Varsho (10), Kiermaier (6), Merrifield (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Berríos W,7-4
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Mayza H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,19-22
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Bradish L,2-3
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Baumann
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Coulombe pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Bradish (Guerrero Jr.), Berríos (Urías).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:35. A_16,083 (45,971).
