Toronto0123
Carolina1001

First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 2 (Burns, Svechnikov), 8:11 (pp). Penalties_Holl, TOR (Cross Checking), 7:28.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Jarnkrok 3 (Engvall, Holl), 18:30. Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Slashing), 3:32; Kotkaniemi, CAR (Slashing), 12:05.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 8 (Marner, Robertson), 8:24. 4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews), 16:25. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 4-12-5_21. Carolina 11-8-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Carolina 1 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Kallgren 1-1-2 (30 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Andersen 5-3-0 (21-18).

A_18,463 (18,680). T_2:24.

Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Jonny Murray.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you