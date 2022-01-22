Toronto2103
N.Y. Islanders1001

First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 9 (Rielly), 13:25 (sh). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 2 (Mayfield), 19:00. 3, Toronto, Engvall 5, 19:59.

Second Period_4, Toronto, Rielly 5 (Kerfoot, Nylander), 9:42.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-10-4_23. N.Y. Islanders 7-6-15_28.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Mrazek 3-2-0 (28 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 3-7-1 (23-20).

A_17,255 (17,113). T_2:15.

Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonathan Deschamps.

