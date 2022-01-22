|Toronto
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 9 (Rielly), 13:25 (sh). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 2 (Mayfield), 19:00. 3, Toronto, Engvall 5, 19:59.
Second Period_4, Toronto, Rielly 5 (Kerfoot, Nylander), 9:42.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-10-4_23. N.Y. Islanders 7-6-15_28.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Mrazek 3-2-0 (28 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 3-7-1 (23-20).
A_17,255 (17,113). T_2:15.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonathan Deschamps.