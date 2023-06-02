TorontoNew York
Totals33383Totals32040
Springer rf4111Nimmo cf4000
Bichette ss4020Lindor ss4000
Guerrero Jr. 1b3010McNeil 2b4010
Belt dh2000Alonso 1b4010
Chapman 3b4000Baty 3b4000
Merrifield 2b4120Marte rf3010
Varsho lf4112Vientos dh3000
Kirk c4010Canha lf3010
Kiermaier cf4000Álvarez c3000

Toronto1000000023
New York0000000000

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). DP_Toronto 0, New York 2. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_McNeil (7). HR_Springer (8), Varsho (9). SB_Canha (3), Marte (17).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Bassitt W,6-472-330008
Mayza H,51-300001
Romano S,14-17110001
New York
Verlander L,2-3651138
Leone100001
Smith110000
Brigham122201

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:36. A_42,637 (42,136).

