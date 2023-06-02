|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Marte rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). DP_Toronto 0, New York 2. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_McNeil (7). HR_Springer (8), Varsho (9). SB_Canha (3), Marte (17).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:36. A_42,637 (42,136).
