TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33383310
Springer rf411102.259
Bichette ss402000.335
Guerrero Jr. 1b301011.286
Belt dh200021.252
Chapman 3b400003.284
Merrifield 2b412000.299
Varsho lf411202.214
Kirk c401000.254
Kiermaier cf400001.303

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32040010
Nimmo cf400002.290
Lindor ss400002.216
McNeil 2b401000.286
Alonso 1b401000.235
Baty 3b400003.232
Marte rf301001.245
Vientos dh300002.172
Canha lf301000.247
Álvarez c300000.246

Toronto100000002_381
New York000000000_040

E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_McNeil (7). HR_Springer (8), off Verlander; Varsho (9), off Brigham. RBIs_Springer (23), Varsho 2 (24). SB_Canha (3), Marte (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Varsho 2); New York 3 (Vientos, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 0 for 6.

GIDP_Belt, Merrifield.

DP_New York 2 (Alonso, Lindor; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 6-472-3300081013.41
Mayza, H, 51-30000151.80
Romano, S, 14-17110001103.13
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, L, 2-36511381174.25
Leone10000194.50
Smith11000073.66
Brigham122201153.98

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:36. A_42,637 (42,136).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you