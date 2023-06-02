|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.259
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.252
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Marte rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002_3
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
E_Guerrero Jr. (3). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_McNeil (7). HR_Springer (8), off Verlander; Varsho (9), off Brigham. RBIs_Springer (23), Varsho 2 (24). SB_Canha (3), Marte (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Varsho 2); New York 3 (Vientos, McNeil, Alonso). RISP_Toronto 1 for 4; New York 0 for 6.
GIDP_Belt, Merrifield.
DP_New York 2 (Alonso, Lindor; McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 6-4
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|101
|3.41
|Mayza, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.80
|Romano, S, 14-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.13
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 2-3
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|117
|4.25
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.50
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.66
|Brigham
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.98
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:36. A_42,637 (42,136).
