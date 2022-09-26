New YorkToronto
Totals33262Totals36373
Judge rf3110Springer cf5000
Rizzo 1b4020Bichette ss5120
Torres 2b3011Guerrero Jr. 1b5121
Donaldson 3b4000Kirk dh2000
Stanton dh4000M.Chapman 3b4010
Cabrera lf4010Hernández rf4012
Bader cf4000Tapia lf4000
Kiner-Falefa ss3111Jansen c3010
Trevino c4000Merrifield 2b3000
Biggio ph-2b1100

New York11000000002
Toronto00020000013

DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Rizzo (21), Hernández (33). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4). SB_Cabrera (3). SF_Torres (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Severino432234
Trivino110001
Effross100000
Marinaccio1-310000
Loáisiga12-310001
Holmes100000
Schmidt L,5-52-311001
Toronto
Gausman61-362217
Cimber2-300000
García100002
Romano100003
Bass2-300012
Mayza W,8-01-300010

HBP_García (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:29. A_34,307 (53,506).

