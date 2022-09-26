|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|36
|3
|7
|3
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|—
|3
DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Rizzo (21), Hernández (33). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4). SB_Cabrera (3). SF_Torres (3).
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_García (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:29. A_34,307 (53,506).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.