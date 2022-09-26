New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33262314
Judge rf311022.314
Rizzo 1b402000.226
Torres 2b301101.254
Donaldson 3b400002.226
Stanton dh400003.211
Cabrera lf401001.234
Bader cf400003.238
Kiner-Falefa ss311110.265
Trevino c400002.252

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3637337
Springer cf500003.261
Bichette ss512000.284
Guerrero Jr. 1b512100.276
Kirk dh200020.292
M.Chapman 3b401001.235
Hernández rf401201.261
Tapia lf400000.262
Jansen c301011.253
Merrifield 2b300001.213
a-Biggio ph-2b110000.202

New York1100000000_260
Toronto0002000001_370

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Merrifield in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Rizzo (21), Hernández (33). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4), off Gausman. RBIs_Torres (71), Kiner-Falefa (48), Hernández 2 (72), Guerrero Jr. (91). SB_Cabrera (3). CS_Rizzo (5). SF_Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Rizzo 2, Trevino, Stanton 2); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Jansen 2). RISP_New York 0 for 8; Toronto 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Rizzo, Merrifield.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino432234763.41
Trivino110001181.89
Effross10000092.61
Marinaccio1-310000122.18
Loáisiga12-310001194.27
Holmes100000102.54
Schmidt, L, 5-52-31100163.35
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman61-362217943.30
Cimber2-30000072.96
García100002163.09
Romano100003182.20
Bass2-300012141.71
Mayza, W, 8-01-30001042.91

Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Mayza 2-0. IBB_off Mayza (Judge). HBP_García (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:29. A_34,307 (53,506).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you