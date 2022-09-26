|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|14
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.314
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Kirk dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|a-Biggio ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|New York
|110
|000
|000
|0_2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|200
|000
|1_3
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Merrifield in the 9th.
LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Rizzo (21), Hernández (33). HR_Kiner-Falefa (4), off Gausman. RBIs_Torres (71), Kiner-Falefa (48), Hernández 2 (72), Guerrero Jr. (91). SB_Cabrera (3). CS_Rizzo (5). SF_Torres.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Rizzo 2, Trevino, Stanton 2); Toronto 3 (Bichette, Jansen 2). RISP_New York 0 for 8; Toronto 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_Rizzo, Merrifield.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Merrifield, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|76
|3.41
|Trivino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.89
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.61
|Marinaccio
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.18
|Loáisiga
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.27
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.54
|Schmidt, L, 5-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.35
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|7
|94
|3.30
|Cimber
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.96
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.09
|Romano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.20
|Bass
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|1.71
|Mayza, W, 8-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 2-0, Cimber 1-0, Mayza 2-0. IBB_off Mayza (Judge). HBP_García (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:29. A_34,307 (53,506).
