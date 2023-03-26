Toronto1113
Nashville0022

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 31 (Matthews, Marner), 18:06 (pp).

Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 9 (Tavares, Holl), 1:02.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Glass 11 (Barrie, Novak), 12:37 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares 32 (Rielly, Matthews), 15:09 (pp). 5, Nashville, Barrie 13, 18:18.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-10-14_34. Nashville 13-4-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Nashville 1 of 4.

Goalies_. Nashville, Lankinen 8-7-1 (34-31).

A_17,411 (17,113). T_2:21.

Referees_Mitch Dunning, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.

