|Toronto
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Nashville
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 31 (Matthews, Marner), 18:06 (pp).
Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 9 (Tavares, Holl), 1:02.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Glass 11 (Barrie, Novak), 12:37 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares 32 (Rielly, Matthews), 15:09 (pp). 5, Nashville, Barrie 13, 18:18.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-10-14_34. Nashville 13-4-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Nashville 1 of 4.
Goalies_. Nashville, Lankinen 8-7-1 (34-31).
A_17,411 (17,113). T_2:21.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.
