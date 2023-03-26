|Toronto
First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 31 (Matthews, Marner), 18:06 (pp). Penalties_Trenin, NSH (Tripping), 17:18.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 9 (Tavares, Holl), 1:02. Penalties_Holl, TOR (High Sticking), 1:43; Jankowski, NSH (Slashing), 7:14; Simmonds, TOR (Interference), 10:49; Asplund, NSH (Hooking), 14:17.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Glass 11 (Barrie, Novak), 12:37 (pp). 4, Toronto, Tavares 32 (Rielly, Matthews), 15:09 (pp). 5, Nashville, Barrie 13, 18:18. Penalties_Tomasino, NSH (Slashing), 2:12; McCabe, TOR (Holding), 4:22; Tavares, TOR (Interference), 12:27; Foote, NSH (High Sticking), 14:16.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-10-14_34. Nashville 13-4-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 5; Nashville 1 of 4.
Goalies_. Nashville, Lankinen 8-7-1 (34-31).
A_17,411 (17,113). T_2:21.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Derek Nansen.
