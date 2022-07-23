TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3047448
Springer cf-rf301110.251
Guerrero Jr. dh401001.273
Kirk c301100.319
1-Zimmer pr-cf010000.107
Bichette ss300012.260
Hernández rf401101.272
Jansen c000000.260
Gurriel Jr. lf300010.315
Chapman 3b311012.233
Espinal 2b411102.272
Biggio 1b311000.228

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33171211
Duran cf400002.241
Vázquez c301010.281
Verdugo lf402000.262
Bogaerts ss301001.313
Cordero dh400002.219
Dalbec 1b412101.210
Bradley Jr. rf401000.204
Sánchez 2b300011.000
Downs 3b300003.156
a-Plawecki ph100001.184

Toronto003000001_470
Boston010000000_171

a-struck out for Downs in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

E_Brasier (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 8. 2B_Biggio (13), Hernández (18). HR_Dalbec (8), off Manoah. RBIs_Espinal (39), Springer (43), Kirk (38), Hernández (46), Dalbec (23). SB_Zimmer (2), Chapman (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3). SF_Kirk.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Espinal 2); Boston 3 (Cordero, Dalbec, Duran). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Boston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bichette, Sánchez. GIDP_Hernández, Kirk, Verdugo.

DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio); Boston 2 (Downs, Sánchez, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Sánchez, Dalbec).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 11-4671107972.24
García, H, 14100012172.81
Cimber, H, 102-300011163.10
Romano, S, 21-2411-300001182.55
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 2-3653314774.50
Schreiber100012191.56
Houck100011123.09
Brasier121111295.50

Inherited runners-scored_Romano 2-0. HBP_Cimber (Bogaerts). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:09. A_35,821 (37,755).

