|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|4
|8
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|2
|11
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Cordero dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Downs 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.156
|a-Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Toronto
|003
|000
|001_4
|7
|0
|Boston
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Downs in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
E_Brasier (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 8. 2B_Biggio (13), Hernández (18). HR_Dalbec (8), off Manoah. RBIs_Espinal (39), Springer (43), Kirk (38), Hernández (46), Dalbec (23). SB_Zimmer (2), Chapman (1). CS_Gurriel Jr. (3). SF_Kirk.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Espinal 2); Boston 3 (Cordero, Dalbec, Duran). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Boston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bichette, Sánchez. GIDP_Hernández, Kirk, Verdugo.
DP_Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Biggio); Boston 2 (Downs, Sánchez, Dalbec; Bogaerts, Sánchez, Dalbec).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 11-4
|6
|7
|1
|1
|0
|7
|97
|2.24
|García, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.81
|Cimber, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.10
|Romano, S, 21-24
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.55
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 2-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|77
|4.50
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.56
|Houck
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.09
|Brasier
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|5.50
Inherited runners-scored_Romano 2-0. HBP_Cimber (Bogaerts). WP_Manoah.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:09. A_35,821 (37,755).
