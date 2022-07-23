TorontoBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30474Totals33171
Springer cf-rf3011Duran cf4000
Guerrero Jr. dh4010Vázquez c3010
Kirk c3011Verdugo lf4020
Zimmer pr-cf0100Bogaerts ss3010
Bichette ss3000Cordero dh4000
Hernández rf4011Dalbec 1b4121
Jansen c0000Bradley Jr. rf4010
Gurriel Jr. lf3000Sánchez 2b3000
Chapman 3b3110Downs 3b3000
Espinal 2b4111Plawecki ph1000
Biggio 1b3110

Toronto0030000014
Boston0100000001

E_Brasier (1). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 8. 2B_Biggio (13), Hernández (18). HR_Dalbec (8). SB_Zimmer (2), Chapman (1). SF_Kirk (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Manoah W,11-4671107
García H,14100012
Cimber H,102-300011
Romano S,21-2411-300001
Boston
Crawford L,2-3653314
Schreiber100012
Houck100011
Brasier121111

HBP_Cimber (Bogaerts). WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:09. A_35,821 (37,755).

