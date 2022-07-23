|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Springer cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Downs 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Toronto
|003
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Boston
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Brasier (1). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 8. 2B_Biggio (13), Hernández (18). HR_Dalbec (8). SB_Zimmer (2), Chapman (1). SF_Kirk (3).
HBP_Cimber (Bogaerts). WP_Manoah.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:09. A_35,821 (37,755).
