Springer rf5000Benintendi lf4110
Bichette ss5010Anderson ss4120
Belt dh2110Robert Jr. cf4113
Biggio pr-dh0100Jiménez dh4020
Guerrero Jr. 1b4222Vaughn 1b4000
Chapman 3b3000Colás rf4010
Varsho lf4000Burger 3b3000
Merrifield 2b4022Remillard 2b3000
Kirk c4000Zavala c2000
Kiermaier cf2000

Toronto0002000204
Chicago0000030003

DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Merrifield (17). 3B_Anderson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (13), Robert Jr. (25). SB_Merrifield (19), Kiermaier (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Bassitt663315
Pearson W,5-1100001
Swanson H,21110000
Romano S,25-28100003
Chicago
Giolito642224
López H,9110010
Kelly L,1-4 BS,1-7112212
Graveman100010

HBP_Bassitt (Burger). WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:43. A_32,607 (40,241).

