|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Belt dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Biggio pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Remillard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|200
|020
|—
|4
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Merrifield (17). 3B_Anderson (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (13), Robert Jr. (25). SB_Merrifield (19), Kiermaier (10).
HBP_Bassitt (Burger). WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:43. A_32,607 (40,241).
