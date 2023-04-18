TorontoHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33484Totals36282
Springer rf4000Dubón 2b5110
Bichette ss3011Bregman 3b4120
Guerrero Jr. 1b4111Alvarez lf3011
Varsho cf-lf4000Hensley pr-lf0000
Chapman 3b4121J.Abreu 1b4020
Kirk c4010Tucker rf4011
Belt dh3100Peña ss4000
Merrifield lf4120Julks dh4000
Kiermaier cf0000Meyers cf4010
Espinal 2b3011Maldonado c3000
Salazar ph1000

Toronto0002200004
Houston0000000202

E_Espinal (1). DP_Toronto 0, Houston 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (9), Bregman (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Chapman (5). SB_Bichette (0).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Bassitt W,2-261-330015
García H,5122202
Mayza H,21-320000
Romano S,7-811-310002
Houston
Urquidy L,1-141-374424
B.Abreu12-310002
Neris100001
Montero100000
Pressly100001

García pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:47. A_32,602 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you