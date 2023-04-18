TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3348428
Springer rf400001.219
Bichette ss301111.372
Guerrero Jr. 1b411100.357
Varsho cf-lf400002.233
Chapman 3b412100.415
Kirk c401000.244
Belt dh310011.154
Merrifield lf412002.292
Kiermaier cf000000.327
Espinal 2b301101.114

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3628219
Dubón 2b511001.328
Bregman 3b412000.214
Alvarez lf301110.276
1-Hensley pr-lf000000.175
J.Abreu 1b402000.253
Tucker rf401101.300
Peña ss400000.205
Julks dh400003.283
Meyers cf401001.212
Maldonado c300002.200
a-Salazar ph100001.286

Toronto000220000_481
Houston000000020_280

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_Espinal (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (9), Bregman (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), off Urquidy; Chapman (5), off Urquidy. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (9), Chapman (17), Espinal (4), Bichette (12), Alvarez (21), Tucker (14). SB_Bichette (0). CS_Bichette (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Varsho, Merrifield); Houston 4 (Meyers, Peña, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Houston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Kirk, J.Abreu. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Houston 1 (Dubón, J.Abreu).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 2-261-330015975.40
García, H, 5122202226.75
Mayza, H, 21-320000121.50
Romano, S, 7-811-310002152.89
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, L, 1-141-374424813.66
B.Abreu12-310002230.96
Neris100001143.24
Montero10000072.25
Pressly100001107.11

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-0, Mayza 2-2, Romano 2-0, B.Abreu 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:47. A_32,602 (41,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you