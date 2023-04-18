|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|2
|8
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.372
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.415
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Merrifield lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.114
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|2
|1
|9
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Alvarez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|1-Hensley pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Julks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Salazar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Toronto
|000
|220
|000_4
|8
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|020_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_Espinal (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Houston 8. 2B_Chapman (9), Bregman (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), off Urquidy; Chapman (5), off Urquidy. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (9), Chapman (17), Espinal (4), Bichette (12), Alvarez (21), Tucker (14). SB_Bichette (0). CS_Bichette (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Varsho, Merrifield); Houston 4 (Meyers, Peña, Tucker, Alvarez). RISP_Toronto 2 for 8; Houston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Kirk, J.Abreu. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Houston 1 (Dubón, J.Abreu).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 2-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|97
|5.40
|García, H, 5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|6.75
|Mayza, H, 2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.50
|Romano, S, 7-8
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.89
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|81
|3.66
|B.Abreu
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|0.96
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.24
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.25
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.11
Inherited runners-scored_García 2-0, Mayza 2-2, Romano 2-0, B.Abreu 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:47. A_32,602 (41,000).
