San DiegoToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30060Totals29494
Tatis Jr. rf4010Springer dh4000
Soto lf2000Bichette ss3000
Machado 3b4000Guerrero Jr. 1b2111
Bogaerts ss4030Chapman 3b3000
Crnenworth 2b-1b4000Merrifield lf4020
Sánchez c3010Varsho lf0000
Carpenter dh2000Espinal 2b3210
Campusano ph-dh2000Kirk c3132
Grisham cf2010Luplow rf3021
Rivas 1b2000Kiermaier cf4000
Kim ph-2b1000

San Diego0000000000
Toronto01000012x4

E_Espinal (7). DP_San Diego 2, Toronto 4. LOB_San Diego 7, Toronto 10. HR_Guerrero Jr. (15), Kirk (4). SB_Merrifield (20).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Snell L,6-8551174
Wilson100011
L.García111101
Cosgrove1-332200
Jacob2-300001
Toronto
Bassitt W,10-5640015
Mayza H,13100010
Swanson H,23110011
Romano110000

HBP_Bassitt (Sánchez), L.García (Chapman). WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:53. A_43,196 (49,282).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

