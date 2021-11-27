|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
|San Jose
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 8 (Tavares, Rielly), 0:32. 2, San Jose, Bonino 2 (Karlsson, Gregor), 4:44. 3, Toronto, Simmonds 2 (Kampf, Ritchie), 5:16.
Second Period_4, Toronto, Matthews 9 (Liljegren, Bunting), 4:57. 5, Toronto, Tavares 10 (Nylander, Marner), 10:44 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-11-12_33. San Jose 8-11-16_35.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Woll 3-0-0 (35 shots-34 saves). San Jose, Reimer 6-4-1 (17-13), San Jose, Hill 4-5-0 (16-16).
A_14,068 (17,562). T_2:19.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mitch Hunt.