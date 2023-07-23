|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Belt dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Merrifield 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Varsho lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|c-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|d-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|5
|10
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Raleigh c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Ford dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|a-Murphy ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Trammell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|b-Moore ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.135
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Toronto
|000
|201
|100_4
|6
|0
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000_3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Ford in the 6th. b-singled for Trammell in the 6th. c-walked for Jansen in the 7th. d-singled for Kiermaier in the 7th.
E_Campbell (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Chapman (31). HR_Guerrero Jr. (17), off Woo; Belt (8), off Woo; Ford (11), off Manoah. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (64), Belt (24), Espinal (13), Ford 2 (23), Moore (5). SB_Rodríguez (23), Moore (2). S_Varsho, Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0; Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez 2, Wong 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Merrifield. GIDP_Kirk, Springer.
DP_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, France; Crawford, Wong, France; Wong, Crawford, France).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|6
|91
|6.10
|Mayza, W, 2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.07
|Swanson, H, 25
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.89
|Richards, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.04
|Romano, S, 27-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.90
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo, L, 1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|90
|4.91
|Saucedo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.45
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.88
|Campbell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-1, Saucedo 1-1. HBP_Manoah (Suárez), Woo 2 (Springer,Jansen), Romano (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T_2:59. A_42,430 (47,929).
