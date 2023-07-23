TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3046428
Springer rf310001.264
Bichette ss400002.308
Belt dh411101.251
Guerrero Jr. 1b411201.271
Chapman 3b401001.262
Merrifield 2b-lf311010.291
Varsho lf-cf300001.212
Jansen c100001.226
c-Kirk ph-c100010.251
Kiermaier cf201000.272
d-Espinal ph-2b101100.229

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31353510
Crawford ss400000.258
Rodríguez cf501002.244
Suárez 3b300011.225
Hernández rf400002.245
Raleigh c321012.222
France 1b401001.249
Ford dh111210.264
a-Murphy ph-dh200001.269
Trammell lf100011.130
b-Moore ph-lf101100.135
Wong 2b300010.157

Toronto000201100_460
Seattle020001000_351

a-struck out for Ford in the 6th. b-singled for Trammell in the 6th. c-walked for Jansen in the 7th. d-singled for Kiermaier in the 7th.

E_Campbell (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 9. 2B_Chapman (31). HR_Guerrero Jr. (17), off Woo; Belt (8), off Woo; Ford (11), off Manoah. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (64), Belt (24), Espinal (13), Ford 2 (23), Moore (5). SB_Rodríguez (23), Moore (2). S_Varsho, Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0; Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez 2, Wong 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Merrifield. GIDP_Kirk, Springer.

DP_Seattle 3 (Raleigh, France; Crawford, Wong, France; Wong, Crawford, France).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah51-333346916.10
Mayza, W, 2-1110001201.07
Swanson, H, 252-310001192.89
Richards, H, 710000183.04
Romano, S, 27-30100011212.90
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo, L, 1-3644417904.91
Saucedo110010112.45
Sewald100001112.88
Campbell110000190.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-1, Saucedo 1-1. HBP_Manoah (Suárez), Woo 2 (Springer,Jansen), Romano (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T_2:59. A_42,430 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you