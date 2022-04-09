|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|6
|Miller lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.125
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|A.García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|K.Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|b-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|White rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|W.Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|6
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|1-Katoh pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Texas
|003
|000
|000_3
|9
|0
|Toronto
|200
|011
|00x_4
|9
|1
a-doubled for Biggio in the 6th. b-grounded out for K.Calhoun in the 8th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.
E_Hernández (1). LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (1), Espinal (2). HR_Bichette (1), off Dunning. RBIs_Semien (1), Seager (1), Lowe (3), Guerrero Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (3), Bichette (1), Espinal (2). S_Tapia.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (A.García, Ibáñez, Heim); Toronto 5 (Kirk 2, Springer 2, Chapman). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Toronto 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Seager, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Lowe.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|74
|5.40
|Martin, L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|13.50
|Patton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Bush
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|80
|5.40
|Richards, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Y.García, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Mayza, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Romano, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Patton 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Hernández), Patton (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:39. A_43,386 (53,506).
