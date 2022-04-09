TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539316
Miller lf411000.250
Semien 2b411102.125
Seager ss402100.500
Lowe 1b402100.444
A.García cf400002.143
K.Calhoun rf201011.200
b-Garver ph100000.400
White rf000000---
Ibáñez 3b401001.125
W.Calhoun dh400000.000
Heim c411000.250

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3249426
Springer cf512001.250
Bichette ss422100.500
Guerrero Jr. 1b402101.500
Hernández rf200001.250
Gurriel Jr. dh400100.125
Chapman 3b200021.000
Kirk c402000.286
1-Katoh pr000000---
Jansen c000000.667
Tapia lf310000.000
Biggio 2b200002.000
a-Espinal ph-2b201100.400

Texas003000000_390
Toronto20001100x_491

a-doubled for Biggio in the 6th. b-grounded out for K.Calhoun in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Hernández (1). LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (1), Espinal (2). HR_Bichette (1), off Dunning. RBIs_Semien (1), Seager (1), Lowe (3), Guerrero Jr. (3), Gurriel Jr. (3), Bichette (1), Espinal (2). S_Tapia.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (A.García, Ibáñez, Heim); Toronto 5 (Kirk 2, Springer 2, Chapman). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; Toronto 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Seager, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning553324745.40
Martin, L, 0-12-3211011113.50
Patton11-310001170.00
Bush110000110.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman583305805.40
Richards, W, 1-0110011190.00
Y.García, H, 210000090.00
Mayza, H, 110000060.00
Romano, S, 2-210000080.00

Inherited runners-scored_Patton 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Hernández), Patton (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:39. A_43,386 (53,506).

