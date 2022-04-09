TexasToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals32494
Miller lf4110Springer cf5120
Semien 2b4111Bichette ss4221
Seager ss4021Guerrero Jr. 1b4021
Lowe 1b4021Hernández rf2000
A.García cf4000Gurriel Jr. dh4001
K.Calhoun rf2010Chapman 3b2000
Garver ph1000Kirk c4020
White rf0000Katoh pr0000
Ibáñez 3b4010Jansen c0000
W.Calhoun dh4000Tapia lf3100
Heim c4110Biggio 2b2000
Espinal ph-2b2011

Texas0030000003
Toronto20001100x4

E_Hernández (1). DP_Texas 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (1), Espinal (2). HR_Bichette (1). S_Tapia (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Dunning553324
Martin L,0-12-321101
Patton11-310001
Bush110000
Toronto
Gausman583305
Richards W,1-0110011
Y.García H,2100000
Mayza H,1100000
Romano S,2-2100000

HBP_Dunning (Hernández), Patton (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:39. A_43,386 (53,506).

