|Texas
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Miller lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hernández rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|K.Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|White rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katoh pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Toronto
|200
|011
|00x
|—
|4
E_Hernández (1). DP_Texas 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 9. 2B_Semien (1), Espinal (2). HR_Bichette (1). S_Tapia (1).
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Dunning (Hernández), Patton (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:39. A_43,386 (53,506).
