Toronto1214
Winnipeg1001

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Dubois 2 (Perfetti, Wheeler), 4:17. 2, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Nylander, Matthews), 9:56 (pp). Penalties_Bunting, TOR (Interference), 7:05; Morrissey, WPG (Interference), 8:06; Clifford, TOR (Tripping), 11:01; Morrissey, WPG (Tripping), 16:21.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Kampf 2 (Simmonds, Clifford), 14:34. 4, Toronto, Tavares 3 (Sandin, Matthews), 18:56 (pp). Penalties_Morrissey, WPG (Interference), 16:08; Rielly, TOR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 16:08; Morrissey, WPG (Fighting), 16:08; Rielly, TOR (Fighting), 16:08; Dubois, WPG (Roughing), 18:14; Bunting, TOR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 18:14; Dillon, WPG (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 18:14.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Bunting 2 (Matthews, Marner), 17:23 (en). Penalties_Simmonds, TOR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:05.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-14-5_28. Winnipeg 9-10-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Samsonov 4-0-0 (31 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 2-2-0 (27-24).

A_15,325 (15,321). T_2:23.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Steve Barton.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you