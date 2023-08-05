TorontoBoston
Totals395145Totals344104
Merrifield lf-2b4000Duran cf4000
Belt dh4122Yoshida lf4120
Guerrero Jr. 1b5000Turner dh4110
Springer rf4240Devers 3b3123
Kirk c4111Duvall rf4120
Chapman 3b5010Casas 1b2000
Varsho cf-lf4011Refsnyder ph1000
Espinal ph-2b0000Reyes ss0000
Schneider 2b3130McGuire ph1010
Kiermaier pr-cf1011Urías 2b4021
DeJong ss5010Wong c4000
Chang ss-1b3000

Toronto0030010015
Boston0003000014

E_Schreiber (1), Devers (14). DP_Toronto 3, Boston 3. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 4. 2B_Kirk (7), Urías (1), Duvall (15). HR_Belt (10), Devers (26). SB_Springer (14).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos W,9-752-363306
Cabrera H,21-300001
García H,12100001
Mayza H,1711-310000
Swanson S,4-52-331100
Boston
Schreiber110001
Pivetta463322
Bernardino L,1-11-331111
Winckowski12-310001
Martin110010
Jacques121120

HBP_Berríos (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:47. A_36,732 (37,755).

