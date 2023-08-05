|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|5
|14
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Merrifield lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Turner dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Springer rf
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schneider 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|McGuire ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kiermaier pr-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|DeJong ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chang ss-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|003
|001
|001
|—
|5
|Boston
|000
|300
|001
|—
|4
E_Schreiber (1), Devers (14). DP_Toronto 3, Boston 3. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 4. 2B_Kirk (7), Urías (1), Duvall (15). HR_Belt (10), Devers (26). SB_Springer (14).
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
HBP_Berríos (Devers).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:47. A_36,732 (37,755).
